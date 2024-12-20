ISL: FC Goa extend unbeaten run with win

Brison brace stretches FC Goa's unbeaten streak to seven games after 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan

IMAGE: A couple of goals from Brison Fernandes in either half helped the Gaurs secure all three points. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ISL/X

FC Goa extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 win over league leaders Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League in Margoa on Friday.

A couple of goals from Brison Fernandes in either half helped the Gaurs secure all three points.

In between, Dimitrios Petratos brought the visitors back into the game with a spot-kick.

Overall, the Mariners were arguably inefficient in attack as their forwards missed an array of chances, despite taking 12 shots as opposed to the nine by the home side.

The match started quite slow with both teams trying to wrestle for possession in the midfield.

However, FC Goa struck first blood with Brison coming up with a goal in the 12th minute.

The young winger went head-on against Asish Rai on the left flank before unleashing his shot.

However, the ball took a deflection off Tom Aldred's boot before nestling into the net, catching Vishal Kaith off-guard.

Despite the goal, Mohun Bagan continued dominating possession and controlling the midfield.

But the Gaurs held their lines brilliantly and were looking to hit on counter-attacks.

Brison and Mohammed Yasir, with their pace in the wide areas, were causing problems for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan's first shot on target came from a corner where Alberto Rodriguez rose highest to head the ball towards goal.

However, Hrithik Tiwari was in a good position to gather the ball.

The best chance for the visitors fell to Dimitrios Petratos at the stroke of halftime with Manvir Singh delivering a brilliant cross from the right flank in the box.

But the Australian failed to make the right connection as the ball ballooned over the bar.

The Mariners piled up more pressure at the start of the second half with Sahal Abdul Samad pulling the trigger from outside the box after the FC Goa defence cleared away Petratos' freekick.

However, Sahal's long-range effort was excellently parried away by Hrithik in goal.

Mohun Bagan's persistence finally paid off as Petratos converted from the spot in the 55th minute.

The Green and Maroons earned the penalty after Armando Sadiku handled the ball in the box following Petratos' cross.

The Australian stepped up and slotted the ball into the top left corner.

Jose Molina replaced Petratos with Jason Cummings, three minutes after the Australian scored the equaliser.

However, after conceding the goal, the hosts started pushing more bodies forward and created some chances

In the 64th minute, Sadiku was unmarked in the box but he failed to make a proper connection. Four minutes later, Brison completed his brace from a similar opportunity as he headed the ball home following a beautiful cross from Borja.

The Mariners almost came up with an immediate retaliation but Jamie Maclaren failed to reach Manvir's cross from a quick counter-attack.

In the 74th minute, Manolo Marquez shuffled things up in attack with Iker Guarrotxena and Udanta Singh replacing Borja and Yasir.

Guarrotxena almost became the super sub for the Gaurs as he combined with Sadiku in a well-worked counterattack.

The Spaniard found himself in space but his eventual effort was saved by Kaith. Later, Manolo brought on Dejan Drazic and Ayush Chhetri to hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Molina's last throw of the dice was bringing on Suhail Bhat in place of Lalengmawia Ralte in search of a late equaliser.

The visitors had enough chances but they weren't clinical enough in front of goal, suffering their second defeat of the season.

SC Bengaluru, Namdhari play goalless draw

SC Bengaluru and Namdhari FC played out a goalless draw at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Round 6 of the I-League 2024-25 in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The shared points left SC Bengaluru rooted to the bottom of the table, while Namdhari, playing their first away match, registered their second successive clean sheet of the season.

Despite the gap between the sides on the I-League table, it was the hosts who were thoroughly dominant right from the start of the game.

As a team they have scored more goals than Namdhari, even if they were wildly profligate in front of it here.

In the first half, the best chance fell to Thomyo Shimray in the 11th minute after a horrible error from goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh.

The Namdhari shot-stopper spilt a routine cross into the six-yard area, and Shimray, after having done the hard work of jostling for the ball and position, shot high.

Inter Kashi defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3-1

In another match, Inter Kashi struck two second-half goals from Mario Barco (47th and 59th penalty) to rally past Sreenidi Deccan 3-1.

Joni Kauko completed Inter Kashi's dominance with a stoppage-time goal (90+5th).

Deccan drew the first blood through David Munoz in the 33rd minute.

The win helped Inter Kashi climb to second spot in the table with 11 points.