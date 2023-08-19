EPL PIX: Ten-man Liverpool script comeback win; Brighton go top

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shoots at goal during their match against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota more than making up for Antoine Semenyo's early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle, as they sealed their first win of the season with relative ease -- though they were given a scare in the opening spell.

The visitors' new coach Andoni Iraola set up his side to swarm Liverpool's midfielders -- a tactic that worked a charm as Jaidon Anthony had a goal disallowed for offside in the first minute.

Two minutes later, the Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were left shocked when Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was playing as a midfielder in possession, lost the ball in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front.

Following the dismal start, Liverpool, who have not lost to Bournemouth at Anfield before, grew into the contest and Diaz got the breakthrough as he flicked the ball into the air and scored with an acrobatic volley.

Bournemouth defender Joe Rothwell then brought down Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah, who missed a penalty when the two sides last met in March, had his spot-kick saved before smashing home the follow-up to make it 2-1 in the 36th.

"Sometimes we start strong, sometimes we start like this. The best thing was the reaction from the whole team," midfielder Szoboszlai told Sky Sports.

"Some of us made some mistakes but the reaction was unbelievable. We scored a quick goal and scored again."

IMAGE: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Liverpool kept up the pressure in the second half and scored their third goal through Jota, despite having gone down to 10 men just before the hour mark when Mac Allister was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Rothwell.

Mac Allister's sending off made little difference to Liverpool's dominance as they outplayed Bournemouth in the second half.

Goalkeeper Neto did well to keep the deficit in check, saving efforts from Salah and Jota to prevent another thrashing like the 9-0 defeat Bournemouth were handed on their last visit to Anfield.

Liverpool's new signing Wataru Endo, who came off the bench in the second half, had a strong showing on his debut, asserting himself in midfield as the hosts coasted to victory.

"In the first half we played very good and started really well and competed," Bournemouth manager Iraola told Sky Sports.

"The key was the third goal after they were playing with 10. We had chances to score a second, but the third (Liverpool) goal kept us out of the game."

Bournemouth next host Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool will travel to face Newcastle United.

Brighton go top after Mitoma and March tear Wolves apart

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates with Julio Enciso and teammates after scoring their third goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion went top of the Premier League table with a clinical 4-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, after scoring three goals in a devastating nine-minute spell in the second half.

Brighton, who also beat Luton Town 4-1 in their league opener, have six points and a healthy goal difference at the top, while winless Wolves are bottom under new manager Gary O'Neil, who took charge two days before the season kicked off.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton in the 15th minute when he went on a mazy run before putting on a sudden burst of speed to race past the last line of defence and curl the ball past the onrushing keeper Jose Sa.

The Japanese winger turned provider in the first minute of the second half when he pounced on a parried save from Sa, drawing the defence towards him before cutting the ball back for the unmarked Pervis Estupinan to fire home.

Solly March then scored twice in four minutes, with Julio Enciso assisting him on both occasions as they easily got in behind Wolves' high defensive line and exploited the acres of space at their disposal to make it 4-0 before the hour mark.

Wolves finally got on the board when Hwang Hee-Chan scored with a header from a corner, but their day only got worse when Matheus Nunes was sent off for a second yellow card after taking his frustration out by pushing Brighton players to the ground.

Wissa and Mbeumo fire Brentford to 3-0 win at 10-man Fulham

IMAGE: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo their third goal has fans and teammates in a delirium during their match against Fulham at Craven Cottage cheese. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo fired Brentford to a 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday with the hosts reduced to 10 men from the 64th minute when Tim Ream was sent off after giving away a penalty.

The lively Wissa put the Bees ahead in the 44th minute of their West London derby with a right-footed shot into a gaping goal after centre-back Issa Diop was caught napping while attempting a pass to goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Mbeumo made it 2-0 from the spot in the 66th, slotting clinically home in off the post with Leno barely moving, after captain Ream was ruled to have felled Wissa and collected a red card for his second yellow.

Mbeumo then scored the third with a simple tap-in, assisted by Kristoffer Ajer, two minutes into time added amid booing and with the unhappy home fans heading for the exits at Craven Cottage.

Wissa has now scored in four of Brentford's last five Premier League games, with Mbeumo filling the gap left by Brentford's suspended England striker Ivan Toney.

The pair also shared the home goals in last Sunday's 2-2 draw to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham, 1-0 winners at Everton in their opening game of the season, had more of the possession but failed to muster a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Striker Aleksander Mitrovic, a transfer target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, was absent through injury and Fulham failed to pose much of a threat to Brentford keeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford's win was their fifth in eight games against Fulham and equalled a club record run of 11 unbeaten London derbies.