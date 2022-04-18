EPL PIX: Guimaraes fires Newcastle to last-gasp win over Leicester

IMAGES from the EPL matches played on Sunday.

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their second goal against Leicester City at St James' Park, Newcastle. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a glorious stoppage-time winner with the first headed goal of his career as the hosts beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take another vital step towards preserving their Premier League status.

Guimaraes struck twice to secure the victory that moved Newcastle up to 14th place on 37 points, 12 above Burnley in 18th spot having played a game more, with Leicester now just three points ahead of the Magpies in ninth.

The Foxes went in front after 19 minutes from a cleverly-worked corner, the ball driven low into the box and pulled back for Ademola Lookman to fire goalwards, with his shot squirming under the body of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka into the net.

Guimaraes levelled for Newcastle on the half-hour mark with the first of his two goals, poking the ball over the line from between the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The goal was initially disallowed but, after a pitch-side VAR review, referee Jarred Gillett reversed his decision and allowed it to stand.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin thrilled and frustrated the home crowd in equal measure, his mazy dribbles occasionally laying the foundations for promising attacks but often ending with him giving the ball away cheaply.

The Frenchman started the second half with a couple of long-range shots that failed to hit the target before Leicester took over again, maintaining possession for long spells as Newcastle struggled to mount any coherent attacks.

Neither side created much of note until the dying moments, when Joe Willock broke down the left before crossing for Brazilian Guimaraes, who threw himself at the ball to head it into the net, to delight the home crowd.

The 24-year-old was yellow-carded for taking off his shirt in celebration, and after the final whistle he threw it to a young fan in the stands, a memento of an afternoon in which Newcastle looked to have finally put enough distance between themselves and the bottom sides to ensure top-flight survival.

"To score two goals was brilliant. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League and I'm so happy for today. I want to be a legend here," Guimaraes told Sky Sports.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "He's certainly popular, and rightly so after today's performance. I thought he was magnificent in every discipline at the game."

However, he warned his side, who have six games remaining, that they are not out of the woods yet.

"We have a lot of games to play, as do the teams behind us. So we have to get more points to retain our Premier League status," added Howe.

Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with Burnley

IMAGE: Burnley's Jay Rodriguez in action with West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski and Craig Dawson at London Stadium, London. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek scored his fifth league goal of the season to cancel out Burnley forward Wout Weghorst's first-half strike and snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw against their managerless opponents at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Soucek pounced to level the scores after a curling free kick by Manuel Lanzini glanced off Weghorst and into his path in the 74th minute to deny Burnley caretaker Mike Jackson a first win after they sacked long-serving boss Sean Dyche on Friday.

The result also denied 18th-placed Burnley the opportunity to close the gap on Everton above them to one point, heaping the pressure on the team with seven matches left in the season to avoid the drop to the second-tier Championship.

West Ham are seventh with 52 points after 33 games but David Moyes's side will be slightly disappointed that they were unable to claim the win that would have boosted their chances of playing in Europe next season.

Burnley grabbed the lead as Weghorst rose highest to nod in a rebound after Jay Rodriguez headed on to the crossbar from a corner.

That came shortly after midfielder Ashley Westwood was taken off on a stretcher following a serious right leg injury.

"He's gone to hospital and we're waiting for an update. We're hoping he's okay, our thoughts are with him," Jackson said after the game.

"You could see it wasn't good from the reaction of the players. He looked distraught, but fingers crossed... It could be the end of his season, but there is a squad here ready to play."

The visitors then squandered an opportunity to double their advantage as Maxwel Cornet dragged his penalty wide following a staggered run-up, having won the spot kick after a challenge by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the box.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope ensured they did not leave London empty-handed, producing two superb late saves to deny Michail Antonio as West Ham pushed hard for a winner.

"We showed the character to come through and get a point. It's a foundation. Everyone was looking to see how we reacted and it is something for us to build on. A point in the right direction," Pope said.

"West Ham are a top team. It's never an easy place to come to and it's good to play my part."