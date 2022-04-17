News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the pool at Danish Open

Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the pool at Danish Open

Source: PTI
April 17, 2022 18:58 IST
Vedant

IMAGE: Vedant poses with his silver medal following his second place finish in the 1500 Mtr. Freestyle Race in the Danish Open. Photograph: BCCI

India's Vedaant Madhavan continued his good run as he topped the men's 200m freestyle 'C' final.

The 16-year-old, who had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event on Friday, bettered his personal best time by 1:45s as he clocked 1:54.50s. He finished 12th overall.

 

Meanwhile Tanish George Mathew finished fourth in men's 200m freestyle 'A' final at the Danish Open in Copenhagen, Denamrk.

The Bengaluru swimmer clocked 1:51.38s, 0.19s shy of his personal best time, to finish fourth among eight swimmers in the 'A' final.

In the preliminary round, Tanish had finished fifth with a timing of 1:52.87s to qualify for the final.

Vedant

IMAGE: Vedant finished second in the 1500 Mtr race in the Danish Open earlier. Photograph: BCCI

Shakthi Balakrishnan bettered her personal best time to finish seventh in the 'A' final of the women's 200m butterfly.

Shakthi stopped the clock at 2:23:08s in the final, shaving off 1.12s from her heats' time.

The top eight swimmers in the heats qualified for the 'A' final, the next eight for the 'B' followed by the 'C' final.

India bagged two medals at the meet with Sajan Prakash clinching the gold in the 200m butterfly and Vedaant bagging the silver in the 1500m freestyle event on day one.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

