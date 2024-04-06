EPL PIX: De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace; Arsenal return to top

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday, April 6.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Rico Lewis celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the champions level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot and after second-half goals by Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland the Belgian midfielder added his second.

"It's just like every other title race. We have to win every game," the 19-year-old Lewis told TNT Sports. "There's three teams in it and we have to be the strongest team."

Odsonne Edouard grabbed a late consolation for the hosts but with seven games remaining City are level on 70 points with Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal, although both their title rivals have a game in hand.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Rodri in action with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Mateta had shocked the travelling City supporters with a goal in the third minute, but De Bruyne, who along with Haaland was rested for Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa, levelled in the 13th minute with an inch-perfect finish that had manager Pep Guardiola blowing the Belgian kisses.

"I just try to be more of an example with the way I am on the pitch," De Bruyne said. "I won't be the person to tell others how to live their lives but I try to show on the pitch."

Lewis put the visitors ahead soon after the interval, Haaland bagged his 19th goal of the season in the 66th minute from close range and De Bruyne netted his 100th goal for City to keep them well in the hunt for a fourth successive league title.

"The main message was to keep on going," Lewis said. "The chances would come. We needed to get into the box and that's what we did.

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen in action with Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

"As a kid you dream of scoring a goal and celebrating. I want to get more goals and assists."

City keeper Stefan Ortega made an important contribution late in the first half, dribbling the ball out of danger when Mateta nearly got to a reckless pass back from Rodri.

"We watched City and how they pressed high and I scored early against one of the biggest teams in the world," Mateta told TNT. "In the second half they came back strongly. They are a good team."

Jordan Ayew squandered a good Palace chance in the first half after picking Rodri's pocket and hammering the ball against the crossbar.

Arsenal travel to Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday and Liverpool go to Manchester United on Sunday.

IMAGE: Arsenal clinched an easy win to climb back to the top of the table. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Arsenal ease past Brighton

Arsenal maintained their Premier League title charge as goals by Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a masterful 3-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top of the table on Saturday.

Manchester City's earlier victory had dropped Arsenal into third place, but they responded in emphatic fashion to clear what had looked like a tricky obstacle in style.

Arsenal's 10th win in their last 11 league games put them on 71 points from 31 games. Liverpool, who play away at Manchester United on Sunday, are on 70, as are champions Manchester City. Arsenal's goal difference is also significantly better than their two rivals.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Declan Rice in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Brighton started strongly but Arsenal soon settled, and Saka converted a penalty in the 33rd minute after Tariq Lamptey was adjudged to have clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area.

Arsenal were a constant threat going forward and the away fans were in full voice after Kai Havertz scored from close range from Jorginho's cut back in the 62nd minute.

Former Brighton player Trossard, on as a substitute, wrapped up the points late on with a solo effort.

IMAGE: West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse scores their second goal direct from a corner. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

West Ham beat Wolves with Ward-Prowse special

West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a corner kick to earn his side a 2-1 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers that had looked unlikely after a poor first half display on Saturday.

Dead-ball specialist Ward-Prowse curled in a superb delivery in the 84th minute that completely fooled Wolves keeper Jose Sa as West Ham won for the first time in five league games.

Wolves were left furious though after Max Kilman had a 99th-minute equaliser ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

The win kept West Ham in seventh position with 48 points, level with sixth-placed Manchester United, while Wolves missed the chance to boost their European hopes and stay 11th.

Wolves dominated the first half and led through Pablo Sarabia's penalty awarded for a foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri by Emerson. But Wolves were sloppy after the break and West Ham equalised in the 72nd minute with a Lucas Paqueta spot kick.

For the opening 45 minutes West Ham looked like a team with one eye firmly fixed on next week's Europa League quarter-final, first leg away to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

But thanks to Ward-Prowse they will head to Germany full of confidence after coming from a goal down to win for the fourth time in the league this season.

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Fulham's Tom Cairney. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Guimaraes' second-half goal gives Newcastle win over Fulham

Bruno Guimaraes marked his 100th appearance in all competitions for Newcastle United with the late winner in a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, keeping alive the visitors' faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Eddie Howe's team are unbeaten in four of their last five matches and sit eighth in the Premier League on 47 points, a point behind both sixth-placed Manchester United -- who have a game in hand -- and West Ham United.

"It does feel like a big three points off the back of the week we have had. We have a small squad at the moment, we are really stretched but everyone is really fighting for the cause," Howe told the BBC about his injury-depleted team.

"It was a very difficult game today. Fulham started well, we didn't. It took a huge effort from the lads to get the win in the end."

Fulham are 13th on 39 points.

Newcastle were outplayed in the first half and fortunate to reach the break without conceding any goals.

IMAGE: Brentford's Mathias Jorgensen scores their first goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Top-four chasing Villa held by Brentford

Aston Villa were dealt a body blow in their battle for top-four spots when Brentford scored three goals in nine minutes in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The result leaves Villa in fourth with 60 points, three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who have two games in hand. Brentford are 16th with 29 points, four points above the drop zone after the draw stretched their winless run to nine games.

Villa were 2-0 up when Brentford scored three goals before Ollie Watkins rescued a point for the home side.

"It's frustrating, we lacked that big team mentality where they kill games off which is really disappointing," Watkins told BBC.

"I'm not belittling my team. I'm part of it. I feel we need to somehow figure out when we're 2-0 up how to just shut up shop.

"There is a lot of football to be played. We're battling with Tottenham who have got a great squad. It's going to be tight. We need to win the next six games."