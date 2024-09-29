EPL Pix: Chelsea, Arsenal win following Man City's slip-up

Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2

IMAGE: Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Reuters

Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton's French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer's 11-minute hat-trick. Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 32nd minute after a second error from former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, before Palmer made it four shortly before halftime from a perfectly weighted Jadon Sancho assist.

The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.

Arsenal score two stoppage-time goals to beat Leicester

IMAGE: Leicester City's Wout Faes in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. Photograph: Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Leandro Trossard erased the memory of his red card last week as he played a crucial role in Arsenal's 4-2 Premier League win over Leicester City after the Londoners had somehow squandered a two-goal lead on Saturday.

The Belgian had put Arsenal 2-0 ahead on the stroke of halftime and it was his back-post shot that deflected in off Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi that restored Arsenal's lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Kai Havertz then made totally sure of the victory that lifted Arsenal level with leaders Manchester City on 14 points.

When Trossard's cool finish doubled Arsenal's lead it seemed the hosts would go on to win by a big enough margin to replace City as leaders on goal difference after Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

But James Justin's double -- his second a superb volley in the 63rd minute -- stunned the hosts as Leicester, almost non-existent in the opening period, got themselves back to 2-2.

Arsenal peppered the visitors' goal in search of the three points and winless Leicester's rearguard eventually cracked as Trossard got on the end of Bukayo Saka's corner and his goalbound shot bounced in off Ndidi.

Gordon scores as Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Joelinton in action with Manchester City's Savinho. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

Reigning champions Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon cancelled out Josko Gvardiol's opener in a feisty 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday.

City, who drew with title rivals Arsenal last weekend, stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and the Gunners to play their games this weekend. Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City struggled to maintain a tempo with key midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri out injured.

Meanwhile, league top scorer Erling Haaland failed to find the net for the first time this season as the Newcastle defence restricted the Norwegian striker to just one shot on target.

McNeil brace gives Everton comeback win over Palace

IMAGE: Everton's Dwight McNeil scores their second goal against Crystal Palace. Photograph: Molly Darlington / Reuters

Everton earned their first Premier League win of the season as a double from Dwight McNeil saw them recover from an early deficit to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Palace took the lead in the 10th minute when Marc Guehi poked home from close range after Maxence Lacroix's knockdown.

McNeil was Everton's standout player in the opening half and he turned the game on its head after the interval.

He equalised in the 47th minute with a powerful strike after being played in by Ashley Young and then sent the home fans wild by putting the hosts ahead in the 54th minute as he got on the end of a cross by substitute Jack Harrison and volleyed past Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Jimenez penalty gives Fulham 1-0 win at Forest

IMAGE: Raul Jimenes scores from the spot to secure Fulham's win over Nottingham Forest. Photograph: Molly Darlington / Reuters

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez converted a second-half penalty to give Marco Silva's side a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, handing the hosts their first defeat of the season.

Building on last weekend's 3-1 win over Newcastle United, Fulham climbed to sixth in the standings on 11 points after six games -- their best start to a season since 2003 -- while Forest, who have yet to win at home, are ninth on nine points.

Jimenez netted his third league goal of the season in the 51st minute when he beat goalkeeper Matz Sels from the spot. The penalty was awarded for a foul by Forest defender Murillo on Andreas Pereira.



Soucek rescues a point for West Ham at Brentford

IMAGE: Brentford's Vitaly Janelt shoots at goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

Tomas Soucek cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener as West Ham United drew 1-1 at Brentford on Saturday, with the hosts becoming the first team in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three successive matches.

The Hammers, who lost their opening three home games of the league season for the first time in the club's history, now sit 14th in the standings with five points, two fewer than Brentford, who are in 12th place, ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Brentford made another electric start when winger Mbeumo stunned the visitors 37 seconds after kickoff, volleying home from 12 yards after Fabio Carvalho flicked the ball back into the box, sending it into the top-right corner.