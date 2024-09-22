News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL PIX: Brighton and Forest keep fans on edge..

EPL PIX: Brighton and Forest keep fans on edge..

Last updated on: September 22, 2024 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck heads at goal as Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels looks on. Photograph: Dylan Martinez

Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest maintained unbeaten starts to the Premier League season with a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw as the visitors finished with 10 men and both managers were shown red cards in a feisty clash on Sunday.

Forest led through Chris Wood's 13th-minute penalty but hosts Brighton finally sprang to life just before the interval to turn the match on its head with two goals in three minutes. Jack Hinshelwood powered in a headed equaliser after 42 minutes before Danny Welbeck curled a free kick inside the post.

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Joel Veltman. Photograph: Dylan Martinez

Forest were rewarded for their efforts though as substitute Ramon Sosa slotted home from close range in the 70th. Tempers flared when Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a red card for a robust tackle which earned him a second booking and the managers were also sent from the technical area.

The two clubs have nine points from their opening five games with Brighton in seventh spot and Forest eighth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD
Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD
From Idol to Role Model: Ashwin on Harbhajan's impact
From Idol to Role Model: Ashwin on Harbhajan's impact
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'A Historic Day of Gold for the Nation'
'A Historic Day of Gold for the Nation'
Marxist Dissanayake wins Lanka's presidential vote
Marxist Dissanayake wins Lanka's presidential vote
Why did Shankaracharya skipped prayers at Ram temple?
Why did Shankaracharya skipped prayers at Ram temple?
FPIs pump Rs 33,700 cr in equities in Sep
FPIs pump Rs 33,700 cr in equities in Sep

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

FIDE sparks uproar over plan to reinstate Russians

FIDE sparks uproar over plan to reinstate Russians

Will Ravindra's knock rescue NZ from defeat in Lanka?

Will Ravindra's knock rescue NZ from defeat in Lanka?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances