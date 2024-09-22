News
Will Ravindra's knock rescue NZ from defeat in Lanka?

Will Ravindra's knock rescue NZ from defeat in Lanka?

September 22, 2024 19:10 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand have struggled against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: Black Caps / X

Sri Lanka stayed on course for victory against New Zealand in the opening test in Galle despite Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 91 on Sunday.

Chasing 275 for victory, New Zealand got off to a shaky start and kept losing wickets particularly to Sri Lankan spinners Prabath Jayasuriya (3-66) and Romesh Mendis (3-83), who tormented them on a day four track.

The tourists were 207-8, 68 runs behind their victory target, at stumps with hosts Sri Lanka taking the upper hand in the contest.

 

Ravindra hit nine fours and a six in his defiant knock while Ajaz Patel was yet to open his account at the other end having faced 15 deliveries.

Earlier, Patel ran through the bottom half of the Sri Lanka lineup as the hosts reached 309 before being all out.

After Saturday's rest day due to the presidential election in the country, Sri Lanka resumed on 237-4 hardly anticipating a batting collapse in which their last six batters managed a combined 72 runs.

Left-arm spinner Patel removed Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva (40) and Angelo Mathews (50) claiming five of the last six Sri Lankan wickets to finish with figures of 6-90.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway fell early in their chase and the tourists kept losing wickets every time a partnership began to bloom.

Tom Latham (28), Kane Williamson (30) and Tom Blundell (30)got the starts but could not convert them into big knocks.

While the target is not beyond New Zealand's reach, Sri Lanka will bank on their spinners to get the job done on a day five pitch.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
