EPL PIX: Branthwaite rescues Everton in 2-2 draw with Spurs

IMAGE: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite scores their second goal and the equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Jarrad Branthwaite scored a 94th minute equaliser as relegation-threatened Everton rescued a point against Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-2 home draw on Saturday to move out of the bottom three in the Premier League table.

Richarlison, once the darling of Goodison Park, scored a brace of goals in the first half and looked to have won the game for the visitors, but Branthwaite headed in at the back post after Everton had troubled Spurs all game with their set-pieces.

Jack Harrison also scored for Everton and after Spurs failed to kill the game in the second half, the battling Merseyside club always had hope they could take something from the match.

Spurs are in fourth in the table on 44 points from 23 games, missing the chance to move level on points with second-placed Manchester City, though they have played two games more. Everton provisionally moved up to 17th with 19 points from their 23 games.

Everton fans protested against the Premier League and held up yellow placards that read ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ in reference to the Merseyside club’s 10-point deduction for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

Their appeal against that penalty was held this week with a verdict due in mid-February.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner is challenged by Everton's Seamus Coleman. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tottenham took just four minutes to go ahead through Richarlison. Spurs moved the ball well down the left-hand side and Destiny Udogie’s pass was lashed home by the unmarked the Brazilian.

Everton had a period of concerted pressure in the Tottenham box without creating much in the way of opportunities, until Harrison rather unwittingly scored on the half-hour mark.

A corner was met at back post by James Tarkowski and his header into the six-yard box was directed goalwards by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and it went in off Harrison.

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario felt he was fouled by Harrison as the corner came over, but a VAR check allowed the goal.

Spurs were back in front against the run of play four minutes before halftime as they broke quickly and from James Maddison’s flick, Richarlison placed an excellent shot beyond former team mate Jordan Pickford, his ninth Premier League goal in eight games.

There were fewer chances in the second half but Everton remained a threat from the set-pieces and got their reward as Christian Romero’s attempted clearance from a free-kick was only steered into the path of Branthwaite, who beat a flailing Vicario.