PIX: Arsenal consolidate atop after beating Tottenham

A round-up of Sunday's action in the Premier League.

IMAGE: Martin Odegaard scores Arsenal's second goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Leaders Arsenal put on a masterclass to overwhelm shell-shocked north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away and extend the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points on Sunday.

The Gunners flew out of the blocks from the opening whistle and built a first-half lead through a clumsy own goal by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and a sublime strike from Martin Odegaard.

Tottenham were totally outplayed by a fired-up Arsenal side, under Mikel Arteta, who were determined to make amends for a loss at Spurs last season that ultimately cost them a top-four place.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris watches as he deflects the ball into his own goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

They dominated the first half and battled gamely in the second, leaving Spurs boss Antonio Conte looking glum on the sidelines as he clapped his hands to rally his sorry side.

Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th minute to give Arsenal the lead. Martin Odegaard then doubled the lead in the 36th minute with a low shot.

Striker Harry Kane, needing one more goal to equal Jimmy Greaves all-time Spurs' scoring record, had chances either side of the break but keeper Aaron Ramsdale was equal to them.

The win puts Arsenal on 47 points from 18 games ahead of Manchester City on 39, with Newcastle United, who have played a game more, and Manchester United a further point back.

Spurs are in fifth place with 33 points from 19 matches.

Chelsea earn scrappy win over Crystal Palace

IMAGE: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz heads the ball home during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace, at Stamford Bridge, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner.

It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place half-way through the season.

Chelsea were on top for much of the lively if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.

Midway through the first half Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become their fifth signing of the January transfer window, and the 22-year-old waved to fans from the pitch at halftime, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders.

Isak earns Newcastle last-gasp win over Fulham

IMAGE: Alexander Isak heads the ball into the goal to earn Newcastle United victory over Fulham, at St James' Park, Newcastle. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham, the hosts grateful for an extraordinary penalty slip from visiting forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson twice denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Those missed chances looked like they would prove to be costly after Fulham won a penalty midway through the second half for a foul on Bobby Decordova-Reid, following a VAR review.

However, as former Newcastle striker Mitrovic slipped as he struck the spot kick and hit the ball against his standing foot before finding the net, the goal was ruled out because he had touched the ball twice.

It looked like Newcastle would have to settle for a third successive Premier League goalless draw, before Isak arrived right on cue to head home the 89th-minute winner, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the north east.

The victory ensured Newcastle climbed back above Manchester United into third in the standings on goal difference, one point behind champions Manchester City in second. Fulham stay sixth.

Newcastle have 38 points from 19 games -- their most at the half-way mark of a season in the competition since 2001-02 (39), when they finished fourth.

"The goal was a special moment," coach Eddie Howe told Sky Sports. "So pleased for Alex. You want to hit the ground running at a new club and he did before the injury. He had to wait and watch the team do well in his absence. He’s worked hard. For these moments the work was worth it."

Four of Fulham's seven league defeats this season have come to goals conceded in the final five minutes of games, including each of their last three defeats in the league. This is twice as many winning goals conceded in the final five minutes as any other side in the 2022-23 competition.