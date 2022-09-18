EPL PIX: 15-year-old makes debut for Arsenal; Everton win

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Sunday.

Arsenal win easy at Brentford

IMAGE: Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri in action. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side a 2-0 lead at the break before Fabio Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute.

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute for Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.

The previous youngest player to feature in the league was Harvey Elliott, now of Liverpool, who was 16 years, 38 days old when he made his top flight debut for Fulham.

Arsenal had suffered their first defeat of the season in their last outing, at Manchester United, but never looked in danger, controlling the game from the outset.

Saliba got things under way, heading the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.

Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal's advantage with Grant Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.

The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.

"We have a different mentality this season. We kept going and are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference," said Arsenal midfielder Xhaka.

"More than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go," he added.

Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points but manager Thomas Frank said they had lost to genuine title contenders.

"We lost 3-0, to the number one in the Premier League. I said before they are a top side. I think we performed quite well, not 10 out of 10 but if you want to win or get something out of a team (that are) flying, you cannot concede the first from a set piece and then the second one," he said.

"We lost the game, I hate losing (but) they are top of the table so you cannot argue with that, they have done brilliant. Looking at the quality, they must be title contenders."

Maupay goal earns Everton victory over West Ham

IMAGE: Everton's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday.

Maupay, a recent signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

The win ends a run of four successive draws for Everton and moves them up to 13th in the standings, while West Ham remain in the bottom three with one victory from their seven games, this loss their 1000th in the top-flight.

"It means a lot," Maupay told Sky Sports. "I'm very happy with the win, that is the main thing. We have been playing well and it was just a matter of time. Hopefully we can build on it.

"The first touch is always the key, you can then have an easier finish. We've got very good players in the midfield and on the wing.

"I've got to be there to finish. I know my job, I just have to score."

Both teams huffed and puffed through the first half without creating much in the way of chances. Everton had the majority of possession but did not manage a single shot on target.

West Ham created a succession of corners, some that led to headed opportunities, but none had the power or direction to beat home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who was in the side for the injured Jordan Pickford.

Maupay's goal on 53 minutes brought relief for the home fans, but also fired West Ham into action and they struck the woodwork through substitute Said Benrahma, whose curling shot had the beating of Begovic but not the post.

"If you look at the table before the game, it was two teams on the same points," West Ham captain Declan Rice said. "There was not much in it. We had the chances but could not put the ball into the back of the net.

"In the first half we turned the ball over so many times, at this level you can’t do that.

"We have to keep playing and keep believing, and doing what the manager wants. There is time to turn things around. It is up to us players."