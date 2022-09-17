Ashwin turns 36 - A glance through his glittering career

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 36th on Saturday.

And to mark his special day, here’s is list of accomplishments since making his debut in 2010.

-Ashwin is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 442 scalps. He is the second-most successful Indian Test bowler ever, next to spin wizard Anil Kumble (619). Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka has the highest number of Test wickets with 800 scalps.

-At 36 years of age, the spinner is among the top 20 most-successful international cricket bowlers ever, placed at number 19th with 659 international wickets. Muralitharan tops the chart with 1,347 international wickets.

-Ashwin is the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets (45 Tests), 300 wickets (54 Tests) and 350 wickets (66 Tests) in the longer format. He is also the second-fastest bowler to reach 400 Test wickets (77 Tests) and the third-fastest to reach 200 Test scalps (37 Tests).

-The spinner has won a total of nine 'Man of the Series' awards in Test cricket, the second-highest in the format's history next to Muralitharan (11) and the highest by an Indian.

-He has 30 five-wicket hauls in international cricket, the 10th highest in the format and the second highest by an Indian next to Anil Kumble (38). Muralitharan has the highest number of five-wicket hauls (77).

-Ashwin was the highest-wicket taker in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, with a total of 71 wickets. He played a key part in India's runners-up finish in the event.

-The all-rounder is among only four Indian players to have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test besides Ravindra Jadeja, Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar. In fact, he has done it on three different occasions.

-He won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2016.

-Ashwin was a member of the Indian team that won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

-Ashwin has won two Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011) and Champions League T20 titles (2010 and 2014) with Chennai Super Kings.

- In 86 Test matches, he has scored 2,931 runs at an average of 26.88.

- Five centuries and 12 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 124. He has also taken 442 wickets in the longer format, the eighth-highest in the format. Ashwin's best figures in Tests are 7/59.

- In 113 ODIs, he has scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44.

- One half-century has come out of his bat in the 50-over format. His best individual score in the format is 65. Ashwin has captured 151 wickets in this format, with the best bowling figures of 4/25.

- In 56 T20Is, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 32.20. Ashwin's best score in this format is 31*. He has also taken 66 wickets in this format, with the best bowling figures of 4/8.