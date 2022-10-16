News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Leeds v Arsenal suspended for 38 minutes

EPL: Leeds v Arsenal suspended for 38 minutes

October 16, 2022 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch reacts as play is stopped due to technical problems at Elland Road, Leeds on Sunday

IMAGE: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch reacts as play is stopped due to technical problems at Elland Road, Leeds on Sunday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Sunday's Premier League match between Leeds United and table toppers Arsenal was suspended shortly after kick-off due to a power cut at Elland Road.

The match resumed after a 38-minute delay.

 

The power cut caused issues with the referees' communications systems, leaving them unable to talk to the VAR.

With no solution to the problem after 10 minutes, the referee spoke to both managers and asked the teams to return to the dressing room amid boos from the fans at the stadium.

The match resumed, with a little over a minute on the clock, after power was restored and the referee confirmed both VAR and goal line technology were up and running.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
This Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Kohli
This Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Kohli
EPL PIX: Kane punishes Everton; Fulham draw
EPL PIX: Kane punishes Everton; Fulham draw
Man U's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Man U's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
T20 WC qualifiers: How Orange Brigade edged past UAE
T20 WC qualifiers: How Orange Brigade edged past UAE
T20 WC PIX: Netherlands pip UAE in an exciting finish
T20 WC PIX: Netherlands pip UAE in an exciting finish
Xi warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
CBI calls Sisodia for questioning, AAP fears arrest
CBI calls Sisodia for questioning, AAP fears arrest

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

ISSF Worlds: Patil, Arjun, Kiran win India's 5th gold

ISSF Worlds: Patil, Arjun, Kiran win India's 5th gold

'Nam yaad rakhna,' Tendulkar lauds Namibia

'Nam yaad rakhna,' Tendulkar lauds Namibia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances