News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Man U's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

Man U's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

October 16, 2022 00:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mason Greenwood

IMAGE: Mason Greenwood 'remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process'. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

On Saturday, British prosecutors said Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three counts relate to the same complainant," prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

 

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Potter added.

Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

He remains suspended by his club, which released a statement later on Saturday.

"Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process," the statement read.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Related News: ManU, EPL, Greenwood
COMMENT
Print this article
Shooting Worlds: Udhayveer's twin gold keeps India 2nd
Shooting Worlds: Udhayveer's twin gold keeps India 2nd
Can Kolkata keep Ganguly in BCCI corridors of power?
Can Kolkata keep Ganguly in BCCI corridors of power?
Ronaldo film 'The Phenomenon' premiers El Clasico eve
Ronaldo film 'The Phenomenon' premiers El Clasico eve
EPL PIX: Fulham draw; Leicester held at Palace
EPL PIX: Fulham draw; Leicester held at Palace
Ancelotti's game plan is to keep El Clasico simple
Ancelotti's game plan is to keep El Clasico simple
Shooting Worlds: Udhayveer's twin gold keeps India 2nd
Shooting Worlds: Udhayveer's twin gold keeps India 2nd
Pak one of the most dangerous nations in world: Biden
Pak one of the most dangerous nations in world: Biden

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

EPL PIX: Fulham draw; Leicester held at Palace

EPL PIX: Fulham draw; Leicester held at Palace

Ancelotti's game plan is to keep El Clasico simple

Ancelotti's game plan is to keep El Clasico simple

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances