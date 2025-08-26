16-year-old Ngumoha's late strike powers Liverpool to victory

IMAGE: Rio Ngumoha celebrates scoring the winning goal for Liverpool in the 10th minute of stoppage time against Newcastle United in the English Premier League match at St James' Park. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

The absent Alexander Isak dominated the build-up to Newcastle United's clash at home to Liverpool but the Swede was temporarily forgotten in a rip-roaring contest that ended 3-2 to the reigning champions thanks to a stoppage-time winner by teenaged Premier League debutant Rio Ngumoha.



Isak's desire to leave Newcastle, with Liverpool his destination of choice, guaranteed a boisterous St James' Park atmosphere and it seemed Arne Slot's visitors had buckled as they threw away a flattering 2-0 lead against a side reduced to 10 men by Anthony Gordon's red card in first-half stoppage time.



But 16-year-old Ngumoha broke Newcastle's hearts shortly after coming off the bench, thrashing in the winner with a first-time right-foot shot in the 10th minute of stoppage time to become Liverpool's youngest ever scorer and the fourth youngest in Premier League history.

IMAGE: 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha is Liverpool's youngest ever scorer and the fourth youngest in Premier League history. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

It was a sickening blow for Newcastle who were again without outcast striker Isak, but who began the game in superb fashion.



Even when the red mist and fate had dealt them multiple blows they still showed great resilience to fight back but it all counted for nothing in the end.



"We know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get Newcastle fired up," Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk said.



"I enjoy these type of atmospheres, so I was really looking forward to it but we could've made it easier. We gave them the boost and the feeling and the drive with the fans behind them but we managed to get the three points and move on."

IMAGE: William Osula, right, celebrates with teammate Bruno Guimaraes after scoring Newcastle United's second goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Liverpool had been forced to soak up Newcastle pressure for half an hour and had made little headway but took the lead completely against the run of play when Ryan Gravenberch cut in from the left and dispatched a low shot just inside Nick Pope's post in the 35th minute.



Newcastle's frustration got the better of Gordon who was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a rash tackle that left stud marks on the back of van Dijk's calf -- his initial yellow card being upgraded to a red by referee Simon Hooper.



And when Hugo Ekitike, who Newcastle had wanted to sign possibly as a replacement for Isak, struck 20 seconds after the break with the sort of clinical side-foot finish that makes you wonder whether Liverpool even require more strikers, it looked all over for the hosts.



It was a curiously lethargic display by Liverpool though with Mohamed Salah unusually quiet and when Bruno Guimaraes headed past Alisson in the 57th minute the noise levels rose and Newcastle were re-energised.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Milos Kerkez clashes with Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Liverpool completely lost control of the game and were punished in the 88th minute as William Osula seized on defensive hesitation to nip onto a long punt forward by Pope and slot a close-range finish past Alisson.



Despite being a man down and suffering injuries to Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Fabian Schar it looked like Newcastle might grab an unlikely win but Ngumoha struck in fairytale fashion to make it two wins from two games for Liverpool.



They join Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on six points while Newcastle, who will be desperate to settle the Isak saga before the closure of the transfer window next week, have one point from their opening two games.

IMAGE: Ryan Gravenberch celebrates after scoring Liverpool's first goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

"Second half we had a mountain to climb at 2-0 down with 10 men but I thought we controlled the game," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. "I thought we were really good and fought our way back unbelievably well but couldn't get over the line."

Howe opted not to comment on reports that Newcastle's Saudi hierarchy had flown in for talks with Isak in a bid to resolve a saga that has been running since Liverpool had a bid of more than 100 million pounds ($135.09 million) rejected for the player who has scored 54 goals in 86 Premier League games for Newcastle.



"We hope that we can bring players in," Howe said. "We have been trying throughout the window, especially in the forward positions."