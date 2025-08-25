HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Neeraj vs Peters vs Weber: Javelin giants clash in Zurich

Neeraj vs Peters vs Weber: Javelin giants clash in Zurich

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 25, 2025 21:21 IST

x

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra eyes Diamond League glory. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will face stiff competition from formidable challengers like Anderson Peters and Julian Weber when he attempts to regain the Diamond League (DL) Final title in Zurich, Switzerland on August 28.

A two-time Olympic medallist, Chopra, who skipped the last leg of the prestigious series in Brussels, had won the DL trophy in 2022 before finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024.

Chopra qualified for this year's DL Final in fourth place after competing in two of the four qualifying legs.

 

The 27-year-old reigning world champion breached the coveted 90m mark at the Doha leg in May with a throw of 90.23m but had to settle for second place behind Germany's Weber. He then clinched the Paris leg in June with an effort of 88.16m.

Julian Weber

IMAGE: The Diamond League is an elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. Photograph:  Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Along with Chopra, five other throwers — Andrian Mardare, defending champion Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Julian Weber and Julius Yego — made the cut. Swiss thrower Simon Wieland was also added to the field as the host nation's entry.

Chopra's last competitive outing was at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, where he recorded 86.18m to win the title at the event he hosted. Overall, he has competed in six events this season, winning four and finishing runner-up twice.

Chopra will also defend his world title at the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

The Diamond League is an elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. The DL Final is a winner-takes-all competition, with champions crowned in each of the 32 events. Every winner receives the iconic Diamond Trophy and a wild card entry for the World Championships.

The men's javelin final is scheduled for August 28, with the winner taking home USD 30,000, the runner-up USD 12,000 and the third-placed athlete USD 7,000. This year, however, enhanced prize money has been announced for winners of eight of the 32 events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why There Won't Be Another Pujara
Why There Won't Be Another Pujara
For Pujara Batting Was Like Meditation
For Pujara Batting Was Like Meditation
Unadkat Reveals Pujara's Fun Side: FIFA Battles, Silly Fights
Unadkat Reveals Pujara's Fun Side: FIFA Battles, Silly Fights
Asia Cup 2025: Can India reclaim hockey crown in Rajgir?
Asia Cup 2025: Can India reclaim hockey crown in Rajgir?
World C'ships: Sen's hopes crushed by World No 1
World C'ships: Sen's hopes crushed by World No 1

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

One Puran Poli, Many Names!

webstory image 2

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 3

10 Famous Swayambhu Or Nature-Made Ganeshas

VIDEOS

Yogi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on arrival in Lucknow1:46

Yogi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on arrival in Lucknow

Air Chief Flies MiG-21 Before Its Historic Retirement3:58

Air Chief Flies MiG-21 Before Its Historic Retirement

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress0:59

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV