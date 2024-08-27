News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Early exit for Panda sisters at Korea Open

Early exit for Panda sisters at Korea Open

Source: PTI
August 27, 2024 18:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Swetaparna Panda in action. The Panda sisters lost 18-21, 5-21

IMAGE: Swetaparna Panda in action. The Panda sisters lost 18-21, 5-21. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipin Rout/X

The Indian pair of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda bowed out in the opening round of the women's doubles event at the Korea Open badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game loss, in Seoul on Tuesday.

The Panda sisters lost 18-21, 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes.

 

The women's singles competition have three Indians — Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha — in fray.

While Aakasrshi will take on Line Christophersen of Denmark in the opening round, Malvika and Ashmita will be up against another Dane Hojmark Kjaersfeldt and Thailand's Pornpawee Chowhuwong in their respective opening matches on Wednesday.

No Indian features in the men's singles and men's doubles events.

In mixed doubles, the unheralded pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain is India's sole representative and will take on local duo of Sung Hyun Ko and Hye Won Eom in the opening round match on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SKY Eyes A Test Spot
SKY Eyes A Test Spot
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
Retiring former US champion Thiem has no regrets
Retiring former US champion Thiem has no regrets
Will Udhayanidhi Be Stalin's Successor?
Will Udhayanidhi Be Stalin's Successor?
'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'
'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'
IMA chief's apology in newspaper illegible, minuscule: SC
IMA chief's apology in newspaper illegible, minuscule: SC
Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA
Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'

'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'

Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?

Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances