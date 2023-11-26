News
Ducati's Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP crown

Ducati's Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP crown

November 26, 2023 21:06 IST
Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia and Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during the Valencia Grand Prix sprint race, at Circuit Recardo Tormo, Valencia, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia and Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during the Valencia Grand Prix sprint race, at Circuit Recardo Tormo, Valencia, on Saturday. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a second straight MotoGP World Championship after closest contender Jorge Martin crashed out following a collision with Marc Marquez.

Pramac Racing's Martin, who was 14 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race, made the title race tighter by winning Saturday's sprint but was ultimately unable to thwart the Italian.

 

Bagnaia, who began the race on pole after Maverick Vinales was handed a three-place penalty, had an excellent start but was matched in the first two laps by Martin, who moved up from sixth into second by turn two of the race.

However, Martin was reckless in his eagerness to overtake Bagnaia, and a coming-together between the two on turn one of the third lap resulted in the Spaniard being forced wide and dropping down to seventh.

Martin threw caution to the wind at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo and tried to surge back up the leaderboard, but clipped Marquez's rear and was left in the gravel on lap six.

The crash ensured a dismal end to six-times MotoGP champion Marquez's tenure at Honda, with his final race for the Japanese manufacturers ending in a non-finish. Marquez will join Gresini Racing in 2024.

KTM's Jack Miller led the race for a significant period after overtaking Bagnaia in the 15th lap, with the Italian rider content to concede the lead, but the Australian crashed hard in the 20th lap to throw away his shot at the chequered flag.

With clear track in front of him, Bagnaia crossed the finish line first to seal the title in emphatic fashion, though he had to hold off Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco - who finished second and third.

Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing, Ducati's Enea Bastianini and GasGas Factory Racing Tech3's Augusto Fernandez were also unable to finish the crash-filled race.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Verstappen ends F1 season with 19th win in 22 races
Sinner stuns Djokovic, sends Italy to Davis Cup final
'New wrestling selection policy has its pros and cons'
Indian youth studying in US dies of malaria in Brazil
Verstappen ends F1 season with 19th win in 22 races
NIA raids several states in Ghazwa-e-Hind case
MP: Official mowed down by illegal sand vehicle
