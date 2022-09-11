News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Double prize up for grabs for US Open men's singles winner

Double prize up for grabs for US Open men's singles winner

September 11, 2022 02:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has won four titles this year, including Masters trophies in Miami and Madrid.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has won four titles this year, including Masters trophies in Miami and Madrid. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The stakes could not be higher in Sunday's Flushing Meadows final between Spanish teenaged phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz and Norwegian Casper Ruud, with the US Open trophy and the world number one ranking awaiting the winner.

The showdown between the two breakout players of 2022 is a fitting conclusion to the year's final major, which showcased the sport's bright future as it transitions out of the era of the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

 

French Open runner-up Ruud called the winner-takes-all conclusion an "ideal situation" after he beat Russian Karen Khachanov in four sets in Friday's semi-final.

The superhuman Alcaraz, who survived three successive five-set marathons to arrive at the precipice of Grand Slam glory, said his vision was coming into focus.

"It's close, but at the same time is so far away, you know?" Alcaraz told reporters after beating American Frances Tiafoe on Friday night.

"It's a final of a Grand Slam, fighting for the number one in the world, something that I dreamed (of) since I was a kid."

Norway's Casper Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz in both of their previous meetings, including a straight sets defeat in the Miami Open final in April.

IMAGE: Norway's Casper Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz in both of their previous meetings, including a straight sets defeat in the Miami Open final in April. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The 19-year-old Spaniard has beaten Ruud in both of their previous meetings, including a straight sets win in the Miami Open final in April.

"I know him very well," Alcaraz said.

"We shared a lot of moments in the tournaments. Of course, he's a very nice guy off the court. I talk with him a lot, when we can.

"I played him twice. I beat him twice. He's playing really, really well. I know that. I will have to show my best."

Ruud knows that he faces an uphill task in toppling the on-fire Alcaraz, who has won four titles this year, including Masters trophies in Miami and Madrid.

"If I want to beat Carlos, I'll need to play very precise with all the shots that I hit, especially try to keep him a little bit further back in the court," he said.

"If he steps in, he can do anything with the ball. He can rip a winner. He also has great touch with the drop shot... he can do both shots back and forth. He will get you off guard sometimes with the drop shot."

With the eyes of the tennis world on them, the mental battle could be just as important as any tactical decisions, Ruud said.

"We're playing for the tournament and also world number one. Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it," he said.

"I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple times and I will seek my revenge."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Alcaraz, Ruud to clash for US crown, No. 1 spot
PICS: Alcaraz, Ruud to clash for US crown, No. 1 spot
Australians Peers-Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles
Australians Peers-Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles
'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss
'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss
Australians Peers-Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles
Australians Peers-Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles
PIX: England edge ahead after SA collapse on Day 1
PIX: England edge ahead after SA collapse on Day 1
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PIX: Neymar strikes again as PSG go top; Bayern held
PIX: Neymar strikes again as PSG go top; Bayern held

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Sprinter Dutee joins dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Sprinter Dutee joins dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Dhoni sets out on new 'amazing adventure'

Dhoni sets out on new 'amazing adventure'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances