Sprinter Dutee joins dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand will soon be showing off her dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.



Dutee is all set to compete in an intense dance battle as she joins the stellar line-up of celebrity contestants in the dance reality show.

Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina.



"I've never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me,"she said.



"I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether. Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities."