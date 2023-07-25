Dominic Thiem ekes out win in Croatia

IMAGE: Austria's Dominic Thiem in action. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated qualifier Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Monday.

The 2020 US Open champion, Thiem continues to forge a comeback path after a wrist injury and multiple other ailments in recent years. Thiem -- now ranked just No. 112 in the world -- saved all six break points he faced Monday and overcame five double faults.

In a battle of Croatian wild cards, 17-year-old Dino Prizmic beat Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. Prizmic won the boys' singles title at the French Open last month.

Japan's Taro Daniel rallied past Spanish wild card Martin Landaluce 1-6, 7-5, 6-2, and Alexei Popyrin of Australia beat Benjamin Bonzi of France 6-4, 7-5.

Hamburg European Open

Serbia's Laslo Djere upset No. 6 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the first round in Germany.

Djere won five straight points in the first-set tiebreaker to take control, finishing the match with 27 of 36 first-service points won (75 percent).

Daniel Altmaier of Germany defeated France's Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-4, while Luca Van Assche won a battle of two Frenchmen, topping Alexandre Muller 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Argentina's Guido Pella was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

Atlanta Open

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis escaped a 4-0 deficit in the third-set tiebreaker and emerged with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over France's Gael Monfils in the first round at Atlanta.

Monfils still led 5-3 in the tiebreaker before Kokkinakis reeled off the final four points to cap a set that featured no service breaks.

In other opening-round action, Australia's Aleksandar Vukic produced a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over U.S. wild-card entrant Ethan Quinn, who turned pro last month after starring for the University of Georgia. South Africa's Lloyd Harris rallied past Australia's James Duckworth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and the United States' J.J. Wolf topped Taiwan's Jason Jung 6-2, 6-1.

Bernarda Pera wins three-set opener in Hamburg

No. 3 seed Bernarda Pera survived a three-set opening match and defeated Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Monday in Germany.

Pera had a 4-0 edge in aces and saved seven of 10 break points to get past Sonmez.

Austrian fifth seed Julia Grabher had an easier time in beating Romania's Miriam Bulgaru 6-4, 6-4. No. 6 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and No. 8 seed Camila Osorio of Colombia also won in straight sets.

German 19-year-old Noma Noha Akugue won her WTA main-draw debut, beating Brazil's Laura Pigossi 7-5, 6-4. Germany's Jule Niemeier, Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, Kaia Kanepi of Estonia and Diana Shnaider of Russia also advanced.

Ladies Open Lausanne

No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia cruised past Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2 in first-round action in Switzerland.

Andreeva won all seven of her return games, going 7-for-10 in converting break-point opportunities.

No. 8 seed Elina Avanesyan of Russia also advanced. She led 6-2, 2-0 when countrywoman Evgeniya Rodina retired.

Other winners included Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, Argentina's Julia Riera and Anna Bondar of Hungary.

BNP Paribas Warsaw Open

Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova fired 16 aces but needed two hours and two minutes to dispatch countrywoman Kristina Kucova 7-5, 6-3 in the first round in Poland.

Germans Laura Siegemund and Yanina Wickmayer also won their opening matches. Siegemund defeated Poland's Maja Chwalinska 6-4, 6-1, and Wickmayer beat Japan's Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-4.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in her home country's open. She will play her first match Tuesday against Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan.