Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe unveiled a waxwork of his in Paris before it is transferred to Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Mbappe was pleased to see his waxwork in his signature pose (folded hands) dressed in an Euro 2024 jersey and said 'It is sensational, something great and its' really me.'

IMAGE: Mbappe poses with his waxwork. All photographs: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Mbappe does his signature pose.

IMAGE: Mbappe feels the waxwork.

IMAGE: Mbappe was amazed to see Madame Tussauds' precision.

