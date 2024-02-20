News
Mbappe agrees deal to join Real Madrid

Mbappe agrees deal to join Real Madrid

February 20, 2024 19:59 IST
IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe is PSG's all-time leading scorer with 243 goals in 290 appearances. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid on  a five-year deal.

The striker had already informed his club Paris St Germain that he is leaving the club as a free agent after his contract expires in June seven years after joining them.

 

Mbappe, a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning team, signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros ($194 million) to become the second most expensive player ever after Brazilian Neymar, who joined the French champions the same year for 222 million euros.

The 25-year-old striker, who helped the capital club win five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, is PSG's all-time leading scorer with 243 goals in 290 appearances.

Mbappe last year sent a letter to PSG stating that he would not take up the option to extend his contract by a year when it expires in June.

He has long been linked with Real Madrid, reportedly rejecting a 200 million euro ($215.36 million) offer in 2021. He was again set for a move to the LaLiga side in 2022 before announcing a contract extension with PSG before the transfer window opened.

