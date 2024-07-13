News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic sets up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

Djokovic sets up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

July 13, 2024 01:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti . Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic produced some of his best tennis to outclass Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4 on Friday and reach a 10th Wimbledon final, where he will meet holder Carlos Alcaraz in a mouthwatering 2023 rematch.

With Centre Court still filling up following Alcaraz's 6-7(1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over fifth seed Daniil Medvedev a short while earlier, second seed Djokovic broke after a breathtaking 26-shot rally in the sixth game of the opening set.

IMAGE: Lorenzo Musetti congratulates Novak Djokovic after the latter's win in the semi-finals. Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters

The 37-year-old raised his arms and demanded more from the crowd, but that only spurred Musetti into action as the 22-year-old broke back for 4-5 with a bullet forehand - only to gift the set to his opponent after a shaky service game.

 

Musetti quickly made amends and inroads in the second set, producing a stunning backhand pass for a 3-1 lead, but Djokovic was unperturbed as he clawed his way back and raised his level significantly at the end to clinch the tiebreak.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic strikes a pose following the semi-final win at Wimbledon. Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters

With a sixth straight All England Club final and his first of an unusually patchy season within sight, the 24-times Grand Slam champion pounced for a break in the opening game of the third set with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Djokovic mixed up his game by serving and volleying to leave Musetti on the ropes, before staving off a late comeback attempt from the Italian to save a breakpoint and prevail on his fourth matchpoint when the Italian sent a shot long.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can England Stun Scintillating Spain?
Can England Stun Scintillating Spain?
Post-Kohli -Rohit era: Young India eye series win
Post-Kohli -Rohit era: Young India eye series win
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final
Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?
Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson

Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson

Gautam Gambhir will be a 'team coach' :Avesh Khan

Gautam Gambhir will be a 'team coach' :Avesh Khan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances