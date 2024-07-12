News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final

Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final

July 12, 2024 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz finally found his A-game to tame Daniil Medvedev and reach his second straight Wimbledon final, as the champion overcame an erratic first set to beat the flailing Russian 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

 

Alcaraz, whose tournament so far has been typified by lapses in concentration and drops in intensity, was on the back foot as Medvedev clinched the first set in a tiebreak.

But he kicked into gear and took the match away from Medvedev to oust the Russian fifth seed in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz will now face either Novak Djokovic, whom he beat to clinch the title last year, or Italian Lorenzo Musetti who has reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir's Choices Face BCCI Roadblocks
Gambhir's Choices Face BCCI Roadblocks
Can England Stun Scintillating Spain?
Can England Stun Scintillating Spain?
'Virat Is A Huge Favourite In Pakistan'
'Virat Is A Huge Favourite In Pakistan'
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
UP order to shift students from madrasas sparks row
UP order to shift students from madrasas sparks row
Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson
Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Alcaraz, Djokovic one win from repeat Wimbledon final

Alcaraz, Djokovic one win from repeat Wimbledon final

'The Father Of Indian Badminton'

'The Father Of Indian Badminton'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances