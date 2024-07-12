Gautam Gambhir will be a 'team coach' :Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan will be keen to impress Gautam Gambhir and cement his place in the India bowling line-up. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI / X IMAGE: Avesh Khan will be keen to impress Gautam Gambhir and cement his place in the India bowling line-up.

Gautam Gambhir’s single-minded focus on winning and extracting the best from his players makes him a true ‘team coach,’ according to fast bowler Avesh Khan. Avesh, aiming for a longer and consistent run in the national setup under the newly-appointed coach, shared insights into Gambhir’s coaching style.

Gambhir, officially unveiled as India’s next head coach earlier this week, will begin his tenure with an away white-ball series against Sri Lanka, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs starting June 26.

Avesh, who has played under Gambhir's mentorship at IPL side Lucknow Super Giants, discussed his experiences on Friday.

“From him, I’ve learned the mindset of always striving to get the better of your opponent and giving 100 percent,” Avesh told BCCI ahead of India’s fourth T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday. “In team meetings and one-on-ones, he speaks less but conveys his point clearly. He assigns tasks and roles to players and is always a ‘team coach,’ focused on winning and ensuring everyone gives their all.”

Avesh, who has taken six wickets in three outings, expressed his enjoyment of bowling at the Harare Sports Club. “We’ve played on different wickets here. The first match had good bounce, while the second flattened out. Conditions are good, and the open ground allows the ball to swing a bit,” he said.

“Daytime matches sometimes dry up the wicket, but as a bowler, you should be prepared for all situations. I always aim to take wickets for my team, and with bigger boundaries here, it’s enjoyable as a bowler.”

Discussing his evolution, Avesh emphasized his goal of making the captain’s job easier. “I try to give the captain a freehand to use me whenever needed. If a captain has a bowler who can be effective in the powerplay, middle overs, and death, it increases their options,” he said.

Avesh also spoke highly of Jasprit Bumrah, whose clarity of thought and execution he aims to emulate. “Like Virat bhai said, Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. His execution is key, and that’s what we all practice,” Avesh noted.

Gambhir’s tenure as head coach and the performances of players like Avesh Khan will be closely watched as India embarks on their upcoming series against Sri Lanka