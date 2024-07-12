Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson

IMAGE: England's James Anderson retired with impressive figures of 704 wickets from 188 Tests following England’s victory over the West Indies. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

As England great James Anderson ended his over two-decade-long career on Friday, legendary Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘old foe’, calling it a “joy to watch” him bowl. The 41-year-old Anderson retired with impressive figures of 704 wickets from 188 Tests, including 32 five-wicket hauls, following England’s victory over the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s.

“Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here’s a little wish as you bid goodbye,” Tendulkar wrote on his ‘X’ account. “It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing, and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game,” he added.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, wished Anderson a wonderful time with his family away from the demands of professional cricket. “Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family,” wrote Tendulkar.

The mutual respect between the two legends was evident as Anderson had previously described Tendulkar as the “best batter” he faced in his career. “The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar. I don't remember having a specific game plan against him. Once he came on, I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player,” Anderson told Sky Sports. “He was key for India. If you get him out in India, the whole atmosphere in the ground changes. He was such a big wicket.”

Anderson, a Lancastrian, claimed 149 wickets in 39 Tests against India, including six five-wicket hauls. Tendulkar, on the other hand, amassed 2,535 runs in 32 Tests against England at an average of 51.73, with seven centuries and 13 fifties.