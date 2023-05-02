News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic set to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Djokovic set to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

May 02, 2023 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the US Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

 

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the US Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from August 28-September 10 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ambitious Murray wants to play at French Open
Ambitious Murray wants to play at French Open
'We share love like always'
'We share love like always'
PIX: Musetti, 21, stuns World No 1 Djokovic
PIX: Musetti, 21, stuns World No 1 Djokovic
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Tennis should have banned Russian players'

'Tennis should have banned Russian players'

Puig making her mark in a different sport!

Puig making her mark in a different sport!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances