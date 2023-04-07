News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Swiatek

Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Swiatek

April 07, 2023 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Tennis, from the beginning, could do a bit better in showing everybody that tennis players are against the war.'

IMAGE: World No 1 Iga Swiatek described the locker room atmosphere as "pretty tense". Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tennis missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, World No 1 Iga Swiatek said.

 

Wimbledon banned players from the two countries last year after the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", but said in March that it would now accept them as neutral athletes.

The 2022 tournament was the first time players were excluded on grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era, when German and Japanese players were banned from the championships.

"After World War Two, German players were not allowed as well as Japanese and Italian (players), and I feel like this kind of thing would show the Russian government that maybe its not worth it," Poland's Swiatek told the BBC on Wednesday.

"We are just athletes, a little piece in the world, but sport is pretty important and sport has always been used for propaganda ... Tennis, from the beginning, could do a bit better in showing everybody that tennis players are against the war.

"Tennis didn't really go that way, but now it would be pretty unfair for Russian and Belarusian players to do that because this decision was supposed to be made a year ago."

Russian and Belarusian players have been competing on the tours and at the other Grand Slams as neutral athletes.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who won this year's Australian Open, has said she struggled to understand the "hate" in the locker room.

Swiatek described the locker room atmosphere as "pretty tense".

"It's not their fault they have a passport like that ... their situation is pretty complicated and it's hard for them to speak out loud about it," the 21-year-old said.

"On the other hand, we all have some kind of impact and anything that would help stop the Russian aggression, we should go that way in terms of the decisions the federations are making."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wimbledon to accept Russian and Belarusian players
Wimbledon to accept Russian and Belarusian players
'Big Three will be missed but game will continue...'
'Big Three will be missed but game will continue...'
PIX: Sania Visits Medina Ahead Of Ramzan
PIX: Sania Visits Medina Ahead Of Ramzan
Schoolboy held for sending assassination threat to PM
Schoolboy held for sending assassination threat to PM
When A President Disliked A PM
When A President Disliked A PM
Livingstone hopeful of IPL clearance soon
Livingstone hopeful of IPL clearance soon
Bangladesh outclass Ireland in one-off Test
Bangladesh outclass Ireland in one-off Test

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Sania Mirza's Awesome Iftar Spread

Sania Mirza's Awesome Iftar Spread

'Hardcourt specialist' Medvedev wins Miami Open title

'Hardcourt specialist' Medvedev wins Miami Open title

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances