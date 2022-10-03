News
Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title

Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title

October 03, 2022 09:37 IST
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. Photograph: Nir Elias/Reuters

Top seed Novak Djokovic produced a stellar display to sweep aside Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open on Sunday and clinch his third title of the season.

Djokovic, playing in his first singles event since winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, launched an early attack on his opponent's formidable serve as he broke Cilic in the second game before going on to take the opener in just under 50 minutes.

 

Cilic, largely untroubled on serve all week, found himself under constant pressure against the Serbian's deep returns and was broken again in the first game of the second set, allowing Djokovic to seize control of the match.

The 21-times major winner did not relinquish that advantage as he stayed perfect on his own delivery to secure his 89th career title and 19th victory over former US Open champion Cilic in 21 meetings.

The title should come as a major boost for Djokovic, who missed the US Open and the North American hardcourt swing due to his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to action at the Laver Cup team event in London.

The 35-year-old's next stop is the ATP 500 Astana Open, which kicks off on Monday and will feature world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
