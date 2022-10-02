News
Bopanna-Middelkoop win doubles title in Tel Aviv

Bopanna-Middelkoop win doubles title in Tel Aviv

Source: PTI
October 02, 2022 23:27 IST
IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop celebrate winning the ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Photograph: Tel Aviv Watergen Open/Twitter

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the summit clash to claim the doubles title at the US$ 1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

 

The top seeded Indo-Dutch pair notched up a 6-2, 6-4 win over the third seeded Gonzalez from Mexico and Argentina's Molteni in the final.

It was Bopanna's third title of the season. The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this seasons with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

It was also the first ATP Tour title for Bopanna and Middelkoop as a team.

Bopanna and Middelkoop brought their best tennis in the final, powering through in straight sets to lift the ATP 250 trophy after one hour and 12 minutes.

The Indo-Dutch duo holds a 19-11 record as a team, including 16-10 this year. They also made the Roland Garros semi-finals and the championship match in Hamburg.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
