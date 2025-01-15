HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Disciplined' Humpy to compete in Norway Chess

'Disciplined' Humpy to compete in Norway Chess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Koneru Humpy

IMAGE: Humpy's return to Norway Chess Women highlights her remarkable career, filled with significant milestones. Photograph: FIDE/X

Reigning World Rapid chess champion and Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy will return to compete in the Norway Chess Women in May.

Currently ranked world number six in women's classical chess, Humpy aims to make her mark in the prestigious chess tournament.

Humpy's return to Norway Chess Women highlights her remarkable career, filled with significant milestones.

 

In 2002, she became the first Indian woman to achieve the GM title. Today, she remains India's top ranked women's player in the country.

Her achievements include winning the World Rapid Championship title twice -- in 2019 and 2024.

She was also named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year in 2020. 

Her victories in the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championships have further confirmed her status as one of the top female chess players.

"It's an honour to play in the prestigious Norway Chess Women tournament," Humpy was quoted as saying in a media release.

Asked to describe herself, she chose the words "self-disciplined," a quality that defines her approach to chess and her rise to the top.

This discipline has helped her remain focused, consistent, and resilient, even against tough opponents.

"Humpy's achievements speak volumes, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Norway Chess Women 2025,” said Kjell Madland, Founder and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Exclusive! The Koneru Humpy Interview
Exclusive! The Koneru Humpy Interview
'Where's my cuppa?' ask Aus Open fans
'Where's my cuppa?' ask Aus Open fans
PIX: Djokovic inches closer towards Slam No 25
PIX: Djokovic inches closer towards Slam No 25
'Am I a Serve Bot?'
'Am I a Serve Bot?'
Bhaker to get new Paris Olympic medals
Bhaker to get new Paris Olympic medals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black0:33

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan' in Delhi5:00

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan'...

Anshula Kapoor SIZZLES!0:34

Anshula Kapoor SIZZLES!

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD