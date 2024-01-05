News
Dipa Karmakar's stunning return: National champion once again!

Source: ANI
January 05, 2024 18:16 IST
Dipa Karmakar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dipa Karmakar/Instagram

After securing the top spot in the all-around senior Nationals in Bhubaneswar, ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced on Thursday that this was her sixth national champion title.

While speaking to ANI, Dipa confirmed that, after 2014, this was the first time she had participated in a National tournament. She thanked her coach for constantly supporting her during her comeback and sent her best wishes to other gymnasts participating in the Nationals.

 

"I participated in this competition for exposure, and yesterday I was declared the national champion in the senior all-round. This is my sixth national championship title. After 2014, I participated in it this time. I would like to thank my coach for supporting me. I want to extend my best wishes to those who participated," Dipa said.

Dipa Karmakar

Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on day 2 of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024 on Wednesday as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points.

Tripura's Dipa scored a total of 49.55, recording 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam, and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

