News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dimitrov stuns Zverev, meets Sinner in Miami final

Dimitrov stuns Zverev, meets Sinner in Miami final

March 30, 2024 09:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bulgaria's Grigor Dmitrov celebrates victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semi-finals of the Miami Open, at Hard Rock stadium, on Friday.

IMAGE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dmitrov celebrates victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semi-finals of the Miami Open, at Hard Rock stadium, on Friday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 in a thrilling contest on Friday to reach the Miami Open final, where he will face world number three Jannik Sinner.

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, utilised his forehand to devastating effect throughout the match, making just three unforced errors to take the first set.

 

Fourth seed Zverev, however, regained some control in a tight second set, serving with accuracy to deny Dimitrov any opportunities to break before clinching the tie-break to level the match.

Dimitrov took his tally of winners up to 44 in the decider as he defended a break-point and then took the lead at 4-3, before confidently settling the match on serve for his first win over Zverev since 2014.

"It was like a dogfight on both ends, we really went after each other," said Dimitrov, whose victory will see him return to the top 10 for the first time since 2018.

"He upped his game in the second set, in the third set he also had a chance but I served well."

In Sunday's final, Dimitrov will face Sinner, who powered past defending Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 to reach the final for the second year in a row.

SINNER'S HOT STREAK CONTINUES

Italy's Jannik Sinner waves to the fans after his match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner waves to the fans after his match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

When Medvedev beat Sinner to claim the Miami title 12 months ago, he extended his head-to-head record over the Italian to 6-0.

But since then, the second seed has enjoyed the upper hand as he has delivered the knockout blow on five successive contests, including a five-set thriller in the Australian Open final earlier this year.

There was no such drama on Hard Rock Stadium court as Sinner delivered a clinical performance to end Medvedev's challenge in 69 minutes.

"I felt great on court today, usually the more you go on in a tournament the more comfortable I feel and I'm very happy about today's performance," Sinner said after reaching the Miami final for a third time in four years.

"I don't think Daniil felt too well today he made a lot of mistakes he usually doesn't make.

"For me it is an important tournament if I can get it good, if not I had another great chance."

Sinner, whose only loss this season was a semi-final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells two weeks ago, becomes the first player this season to reach three finals.

The Italian had Medvedev under pressure right from the gun with three break chances on the Russian's opening service game converting on a blistering forehand winner for a 2-0 lead.

The third seeded Russian would finally hold serve at 5-1 but only delayed the inevitable as Sinner bagged a high quality opening set without committing a single unforced error.

Baffled and lost for ideas, Medvedev could do nothing to slow the rampaging Sinner who kept his foot firmly on the gas with another break to open the second set that left the world number four staring across the net with a stunned look.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Spain Masters: Sindhu goes down fighting
Spain Masters: Sindhu goes down fighting
Bopanna in Miami doubles final; set to be back as No 1
Bopanna in Miami doubles final; set to be back as No 1
Points Table: IPL 2024
Points Table: IPL 2024
What's BJP's Game Plan In Haryana?
What's BJP's Game Plan In Haryana?
Meta And Google Get Ready For LS Polls
Meta And Google Get Ready For LS Polls
Autopsy confirms Mukhtar Ansari died of heart attack
Autopsy confirms Mukhtar Ansari died of heart attack
GenAI Debuts In Lok Sabha Polls
GenAI Debuts In Lok Sabha Polls

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Guess Who Is Hugging Kohli?

Guess Who Is Hugging Kohli?

KKR Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?

KKR Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances