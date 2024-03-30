KKR Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?

The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the first team to conquer away turf in IPL 2024, scripting a dominant victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This triumph wasn't just about breaking the away win drought; it also extended their remarkable unbeaten streak at the Bengaluru stadium, a fortress they have held since 2015.

KKR stamped their authority on the match from the get-go.

Chasing 183, their batting unit feasted on a good batting surface. Every batsman who walked out -- Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, the Iyers (Venkatesh and Shreyas), and the explosive finisher Rinku Singh (unbeaten) -- chipped in with valuable runs, ensuring a comfortable chase.

A look at the best batters in the RCB-KKR game on Friday, March 29, 2024:

Sunil Narine

Narine, the six-hitting sensation, lived up to his billing in a dominant display against RCB on Friday. His blistering 47 runs from a mere 22 balls -- a whirlwind of power featuring five towering sixes -- completely shifted the momentum in KKR's favour.

Partnering with the explosive Phil Salt (30 off 20), Narine unleashed mayhem in the Powerplay. The duo stitched together a quickfire 85-run stand, leaving RCB's pacers bewildered and searching for answers.

Salt initiated the onslaught with lusty blows off Mohammed Siraj, while Narine took over with a brutal display of six-hitting against Alzarri Joseph.

The carnage continued as Narine targeted pacer Yash Dayal, smashing him for a staggering 21 runs in a single over. This effectively extinguished any hopes of an RCB comeback, leaving their bowlers with a mountain to climb.

KKR fans were treated to a special display on a momentous occasion -- Narine's 500th T20 appearance. His whirlwind knock, peppered with boundaries and monstrous sixes, propelled the Knight Riders comfortably past the 183 run target.

While a well-directed yorker from left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar eventually ended the opening partnership, Narine's invaluable contribution had already sealed the deal.

Though he fell three runs short of a well-deserved fifty, the significant damage was done. Narine's power-hitting masterclass put KKR in a commanding position, and they chased down the target with ease.

Venkatesh Iyer

KKR secured a convincing win thanks in large part to Venkatesh's ruthless fifty.

His 50 runs from 30 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes) slammed the door shut on RCB's hopes. His aggressive batting display silenced the home crowd and left them with a night to forget.

On a mission to reclaim his white ball form, Venkatesh played with complete dominance. He formed a crucial 75r un partnership with Skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 not out), solidifying KKR's chase.

The left-hander wasted no time finding his range. Pacer Alzarri Joseph felt the brunt of his power as Venkatesh hammered him for 20 runs in a single over, including two towering sixes and a well-placed boundary.

Shreyas, dropped early on by Yash Dayal, played a supporting role, anchoring the innings alongside the rampaging Venkatesh.

Unfazed by a slightly slow pitch or RCB's bowling attack, the KKR batters chased down the target with remarkable ease, reaching it in just 16.5 overs.

Virat Kohli

Kohli, the ever-reliable force, once again led the charge for RCB with an unbeaten 83. He began aggressively in the powerplay, unleashing his trademark drives and lofted shots over cover.

A particularly memorable swat-flick off Mitchell Starc that soared for six showcased his constant evolution as a batsman.

However, after this initial burst, Kohli transitioned seamlessly into a more anchoring role. He patiently navigated the slower middle overs, demonstrating his experience. While other batsmen faltered with their timing, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking with nudges and smart rotations of the strike.

While Kohli brought up his fifty in 36 balls, the other batters in the RCB line-up struggled to find their timing on a track that favoured slower bowling.

When the death overs arrived, Kohli opened up again, finding valuable partnerships with Cameron Green (a blazing 33 off 21) and later with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik. This late flourish ensured RCB posted a competitive total of 182 for 6.

Dinesh Karthik

DK, the finisher extraordinaire, did what he does best -- inject a late surge into RCB's innings. His trademark cameo of 20 runs off just 8 balls was a fiery display of power hitting, including three towering sixes.

Karthik's arrival at the crease upped the tempo dramatically. His aggressive strokeplay and calculated risks propelled RCB's score significantly. This late flourish, fueled by Karthik's power surge, ensured RCB finished on a strong note with a competitive total of 182 for 6.

KKR Vs RCB: Who Batted Best?