Guess Who Is Hugging Kohli?

Guess Who Is Hugging Kohli?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 30, 2024 08:02 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: IPL/X
 

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed a notable moment as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir appeared to bury the hatchet from their past feud.

The sight of Kohli and Gambhir exchanging a handshake during the game at the M Chinnaswamy stadium garnered significant attention, even prompting reactions from Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.

Virat Kohli

The broadcast captured the heartwarming moment of Gambhir embracing Kohli, prompting Shastri to suggest that it deserved a fairplay award. Gavaskar added a touch of humour by jokingly proposing that 'not only a fairplay award, they should be given an Oscar'.

Virat Kohli

While Kohli and Gambhir had engaged in heated exchanges on the field in previous seasons, particularly during IPL 2023 when Gambhir was associated with the Lucknow Super Giants, Friday's encounter suggests a thaw in their relationship.

Virat Kohli

This reconciliation is noteworthy, especially considering their past confrontations, including a heated argument back in IPL 2013 when Gambhir captained KKR and Kohli led RCB, resulting in a near physical altercation before being separated by team-mates.

REDIFF CRICKET
