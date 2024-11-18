Will stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh tore into the calls for not promoting alcohol in his songs, challenging authorities across the country to ban liquor.

Photograph: Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer shared a video from the concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where he called out all the states for not doing enough to stop liquor sales since it is a huge "revenue" generator.

Diljit stated that he would stop making songs on "sharab" if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

The singer also declared he would not sing songs on alcohol since Gujarat is a dry state.

"Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Ho sakta yeh? (If all of India's states declare themselves as dry states, then Diljit Dosanjh won't ever sing songs on alcohol. I promise. Can that happen?)," he said.

"Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi huye the. Kya baatein karrahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte (It's a huge revenue source. During COVID-19, everything shut down except alcohol shops. What are you saying? You can't fool the youth)," he added.

Diljit made headlines after the Telangana government issued a legal notice instructing him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his concert in Hyderabad on November 15.

The notice was issued just hours before his performance on Friday.

His songs, such as Patiala Pegg and Panchatara, were specifically mentioned in the complaint.