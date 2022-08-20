News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Diamond League: Neeraj participation subject to fitness

Diamond League: Neeraj participation subject to fitness

Source: PTI
August 20, 2022 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, can compete in the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26 if he is "medically fit", according to the top boss of Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

 

The 24-year-old Chopra figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meeting on August 26.

But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition.

"Neeraj will participate in (Lausanne) if he is declared medically fit," Sumariwalla told PTI on Saturday.

Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.

"Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," a source had said a few days back.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable also figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Liem Le ends Praggnanandhaa's winning run
Liem Le ends Praggnanandhaa's winning run
PIX: Medvedev, Tsitsipas defuse US bombers, set up SF
PIX: Medvedev, Tsitsipas defuse US bombers, set up SF
'Bowled in right areas, didn't think about wickets'
'Bowled in right areas, didn't think about wickets'
Star bowler Jhulan to retire at Lord's next month?
Star bowler Jhulan to retire at Lord's next month?
Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts kill 4, bridges washed away
Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts kill 4, bridges washed away
22 dead in flash floods, landslides in Himachal
22 dead in flash floods, landslides in Himachal

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

'Bowled in right areas, didn't think about wickets'

'Bowled in right areas, didn't think about wickets'

PHOTOS: Samson, Thakur lead India to five-wicket win

PHOTOS: Samson, Thakur lead India to five-wicket win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances