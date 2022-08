IMAGE: India’s Antim Panghal defeated European champion Olivia Andrich en route the gold medal in the Junior World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

India’s Antim Panghal made history on Friday, winning gold in the women's 53kg category at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

She defeated Kazakhstan’s Atlyn Shagayeva 8-0 final to emerge the first Indian to win gold in the competition’s 34-year long history.

The 17-year-old from Haryana’s Bhagana village in Hisar district easily won all her rounds, which included the scalp of European champion Olivia Andrich 11-0 by technical superiority.