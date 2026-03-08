Diamond Harbour FC Defeats Dempo SC for Maiden IFL Win

Diamond Harbour FC celebrated their first-ever Indian Football League victory with a 2-1 win over Dempo SC, marking a significant milestone for the club.

Photograph: Shillong Lajong FC/X

Diamond Harbour FC secured their first-ever Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 victory after edging past Dempo SC 2-1 at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.

Antonio Moyano gave the home side the lead in added time of the first half. A second half strike by Marcus Joseph equalised the score and Hugo Diaz's strike in the 70th minute gave Diamond Harbour their first win.

In the day's second match, Shillong Lajong FC came from a goal behind to secure three points against Real Kashmir FC for their first win in the season at the SSA Stadium in Shillong.

Seijoseph Haokip gave the lead for the Snow Leopards while strikes from Phrangki Buam and Kenstar Kharshong gave Shillong Lajong full points.

Diamond Harbour's Dominance and Breakthrough

Earlier, Dempo created a couple of half-chances in the opening 10 minutes, but Diamond Harbour soon regained control. The hosts dictated the tempo and heavily dominated possession throughout the first half, doing everything right except finding the back of the net.

The breakthrough finally arrived deep into first-half stoppage time (45+4') against the run of play.

Catching Dempo off guard on a rapid counter-attack, Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano produced a brilliant finish, executing a fantastic scoop over the goalkeeper to give Diamond Harbour a well-deserved 1-0 lead going into the break.

Second Half Drama and Diamond Harbour's Victory

The second half proved to be a topsy-turvy affair as both teams hunted for goals. Dempo responded strongly and found their equaliser in the 55th minute.

The Trinidadian forward Marcus Leric Jr Joseph showcased his individual brilliance, expertly going past two defenders before slotting home a calm finish to make it 1-1.

Searching for a winner, Coach Vicuna made an inspired substitution that paid dividends just two minutes after the change.

In the 70th minute, substitute Bryce Brian Miranda delivered a precise cross into the box, and Hugo Diaz Rodriguez was perfectly positioned to restore Diamond Harbour's lead with a clinical finish.