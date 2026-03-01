HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC Share Points in 2-2 I-League Thriller

Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC Share Points in 2-2 I-League Thriller

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 01, 2026 21:46 IST

Dempo SC and Real Kashmir FC battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the I-League, showcasing stunning goals and a resilient fight from both sides.

Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/X

Key Points

  • Dempo SC and Real Kashmir FC played to an exciting 2-2 draw in the I-League.
  • Mohammad Inam scored a stunning opener for Real Kashmir, which was quickly followed by a penalty from Marcus Joseph for Dempo SC.
  • Aubin Kouakou put Dempo ahead, but Shedrack Charles equalized for Real Kashmir just a minute later.
  • Dempo SC captain Ariston Costa suffered a head injury early in the match, impacting the team's strategy.

Dempo SC and Real Kashmir FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Indian Football League here on Sunday.

A frantic end to the first half saw Mohammad Inam's stunning opener cancelled out by a Marcus Joseph's penalty with both goals coming in added time. Aubin Kouakou and Shedrack Charles then traded goals in a rapid one-minute spell just after the hour mark to ensure both sides departed with a point.

 

The hosts set the tempo early at the PJN Stadium, enjoying the bulk of possession, but genuine clear-cut opportunities remained scarce.

Dempo were dealt a significant blow in the opening exchanges when captain Ariston Costa suffered a serious head injury following a collision.

The skipper was carried off in an ambulance, with Knerkitalang Buam coming on in his place. Despite the setback, Dempo pressed on, with Richmond Kwasi Owusu seeing a dangerous shot saved by the goalkeeper.

First-Half Action

The breakthrough arrived against the run of play in the second minute of first-half stoppage time (45+2). Real Kashmir left-winger Mohammad Inam unleashed a superb curling shot that left the goalkeeper completely unmoved, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Dempo were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to draw level from the penalty spot after Real Kashmir goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir committed a clear foul inside the box.

Marcus Joseph stepped up in the first half injury time and clinically sent Kadir the wrong way to ensure the sides went into the interval level at 1-1.

Second-Half Goals

The hosts reclaimed the initiative just past the hour mark. In the 61st minute, Sebastian Gutierrez whipped in a superbly flighted corner that picked out Aubin Kouakou, whose perfect header steered Dempo into a 2-1 lead.

However, the advantage was remarkably short-lived, as Real Kashmir hit back just a minute later. A rapid counter-attack combined with a defensive lapse from Dempo allowed Shedrack Charles to pounce, and the Nigerian produced a clinical finish to make it 2-2 in the 62nd minute.

With five minutes added on, Dempo threw bodies forward in search of a late winner, laying siege to the visitors' penalty area.

However, in the end both teams had to be content with the 2-2 scoreline.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
