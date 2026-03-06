Aizawl FC Defeats Rajasthan United in I-League Clash

Aizawl FC dominates Rajasthan United with a 3-1 victory, marking their first win in the Indian Football League 2025-26 season, fueled by goals from Zomuasanga, Vincent Lalduhawma, and Lalhriatpuia.

Key Points Aizawl FC secured their first win of the Indian Football League 2025-26 season.

Zomuasanga scored the opening goal for Aizawl FC in the 12th minute.

Vincent Lalduhawma's header in the 69th minute helped Aizawl regain the lead.

Lalhriatpuia sealed the victory with a long-range goal in stoppage time.

Gokulam Kerala FC and Chanmari FC are scheduled to play their matches on Saturday.

Aizawl FC registered their first win of the Indian Football League 2025-26 season, outclassing Rajasthan United FC 3-1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, here on Friday.

Zomuasanga gave the hosts an early lead in the 12th minute before Pedro Astray equalised for Rajasthan United in the 32nd minute.

Aizawl regained the advantage in the 69th minute when Vincent Lalduhawma headed home from close range after a cross from Lalrempuia.

The hosts sealed the contest in stoppage time (90+5) through substitute Lalhriatpuia, who struck from long range to put the result beyond doubt.

Upcoming Matches

On Saturday's double header, former champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face Namdhari Sports Academy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, while newly-promoted Chanmari FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.