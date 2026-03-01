Odisha FC Earns Draw Against Chennaiyin FC

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC battled to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) match, with Carlos Delgado's header salvaging a point for the home side after Elsinho's opener.

Photograph: Chennaiyin FC/X

A second-half header from captain Carlos Delgado ensured Odisha FC earn a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Sunday.

Odisha FC are provisionally ninth in the standings with two points, while Chennaiyin FC are placed 11th with one point.

Odisha left-back Saviour Gama was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Odisha FC head coach TG Purushottaman named an unchanged starting XI from the previous match. Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda, meanwhile, made two changes, introducing Farukh Choudhary and Maheson Singh.

The contest began at a slow pace, with both sides probing for openings but lacking precision in the final third.

The first meaningful opportunity arrived in the 14th minute when Odisha's left winger Isak Ralte broke down the left in a swift counterattack, but his left-footed effort from inside the box drifted wide of the far post.

Chennaiyin responded in the 25th minute as striker Inigo Martin's right-footed effort from the right side of the box was blocked by defender Saviour Gama.

Five minutes later, centre-back Pritam Kotal rose to meet Alberto Noguera's corner, but headed wide of the target. Martin continued to threaten, firing just over from the centre of the box in the 34th minute.

Odisha nearly found the breakthrough in the 41st minute when Rahim Ali attempted a speculative shot from outside the box, but his effort sailed high and wide.

First Half Action: Chennaiyin Takes the Lead

Chennaiyin broke the deadlock at the stroke of half-time. In the second minute of added time, Farukh Choudhary delivered a precise corner from the left, and the unmarked Elsinho rose highest to power a header into the net, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The hosts responded immediately. Rahul KP's left-footed effort from the right was acrobatically saved by Mohammad Nawaz at the top left corner. From the resulting set-piece, Rahim headed wide before Rahul's follow-up header was blocked, as Odisha went into the interval trailing by a goal.

Second Half: Odisha FC Equalizes

The second half resumed in similar fashion, with neither side able to carve out clear-cut chances early on. Chennaiyin's substitute Imran Khan tried his luck in the 60th minute with a left-footed attempt from the right, but the shot sailed just over the bar.

The equaliser arrived from a set-piece in the 68th minute. After Isak won a free-kick near the halfway line, midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring delivered a deep ball into the area. Captain Carlos Delgado rose above the defence and guided a header into goal to level the scores at 1-1.

Chennaiyin looked to restore their advantage soon after. Imran's effort from a difficult angle was comfortably gathered by the Juggernauts' goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the 70th minute, while Inigo Martin dragged a close-range attempt wide four minutes later.

Both sides searched for a decisive goal in the closing stages. Odisha remained compact at the back, marshalled effectively by Delgado, limiting Chennaiyin's space in the attacking third. Rohit Kumar came close in the 85th minute but headed over the bar.

Despite late pressure from both ends, neither could find the finishing touch.

In another match played in Mumbai, a late equaliser by Lallianzuala Chhangte helped Mumbai City FC secure a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC.