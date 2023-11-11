News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dhiraj wins silver; secures India's first Paris Olympic quota in Archery

Dhiraj wins silver; secures India's first Paris Olympic quota in Archery

Source: PTI
November 11, 2023 15:09 IST
IMAGE: Dhiraj Bommadevara bagged silver and a quota in the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Screengrab/World Archery/X

Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched India's first Paris Olympics quota in archery when he bagged a silver at the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament in Bangkok on Saturday.

After his senior colleague Tarundeep Rai's last-eight exit, Bommadevara was the lone Indian in fray and the 22-year-old did not disappoint, cruising into the final with two straight-set wins.

The Asian CQT offered individual quotas to the two countries who made the finals in men's and women's sections.

 

But Dhiraj failed to win the gold, losing to his Chinese Taipei rival Zih-Siang Lin 5-6 (29-28, 27-29, 28-28, 30-28, 25-26) (9-10) in an intense shoot-off.

Dhiraj first ousted Sadegh Ashrafi Bavili of Iran 6-0 (28-27, 28-25, 28-27) in the quarterfinal, then in the semi-final he knocked out another Iranian Mohammadhossein Golshani 6-0 (30-27, 29-25, 29-27).

India however failed to secure a quota in the women's individual section after Ankita Bhakat made a quarterfinal exit, losing to Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova of Uzbekistan.

The Tata Academy archer was leading 3-1 after a solid first set but only to slip away and go down 4-6 (29-23, 27-27, 24-25, 27-27, 24-26).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test
'Watch out for this Afghan star at the IPL auction'
Soccer Wrap: Argentina hand Maffeo maiden call-up
If you see the barbarity...: Israel envoy slams UNSC
Medical insanity no ground for acquittal: Parl panel
Senior chops off boy's finger for talking to classmate
Soccer Wrap: Argentina hand Maffeo maiden call-up
