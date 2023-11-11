Soccer Wrap: Argentina hand Maffeo maiden call-up; Italy recall Calabria

IMAGE: Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo handed maiden call-up. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Argentina have called up Mallorca's Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo for the first time ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in the squad announced by its FA on Friday.

The 26-year-old Maffeo, born to an Argentine mother, is joined by Olympiakos left-back Francisco Ortega as newcomers for the World Cup champions' home game against Uruguay on Thursday and their trip to Brazil five days later.

The team led by captain and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi includes Benfica forward Angel Di Maria after missing last month's qualifiers due to injury.

Argentina are leaders in the South American qualifiers with 12 points after a perfect run in four matches. Uruguay are second with seven points, level with third-placed Brazil and fourth-placed Venezuela.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven) and Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Francisco Ortega (Olympiakos), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

IMAGE: David Calabria was recalled to Italy’s squad. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Calabria returns to Italy squad, Immobile misses out

Defender Davide Calabria was recalled to Luciano Spalletti's Italy squad for this month's final two European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, but Lazio captain Ciro Immobile was left out.

AC Milan skipper Calabria, who has not been in the national team since June 2022, was included in the 29-player squad announced on Friday following his recent impressive performances for his club.

Striker Immobile, who earlier this season struggled with a hamstring injury, was not called up despite recent good form for Lazio which included scoring the only goal in Tuesday's Champions League home win against Feyenoord.

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso and Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani received their first call-ups.

Spalletti's Italy side are third in Group C with 10 points, three points behind Ukraine but with a game in hand.

Italy host North Macedonia on Nov. 17, a team they haven't beaten in their last three encounters.

They conclude their campaign against Ukraine in Leverkusen on Nov. 20 in the match that will determine who gets the second automatic qualification spot.

England, top of the standings on 16 points, have already qualified for next year's finals in Germany.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Bryan Cristante (AS Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Moise Kean (Juventus), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa).