HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Dev Kumar smashes national record in pole vault

Dev Kumar smashes national record in pole vault

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 16:30 IST

x

Dev Kumar Meena

IMAGE: Dev Kumar Meena surpassed his own previous personal best and national mark of 5.32. Photograph: AFI/X

In the men's pole vault, Dev Kumar Meena won gold and set a new national record with a 5.35m effort at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2025. The continental mark for the event is 5.51m, according to Olympics.com.

On Tuesday, he surpassed his own previous personal best and national mark of 5.32m, which he had set at the National Games 2025. M Gowtham (5.15m) and Reegan G (5.10m) took home the silver and bronze medals in pole vault.

Meanwhile, another national record holder, Tejas Shirse, won the men's 110m hurdles after clocking a time of 13.65s.

 

Manav R (13.94s) and Muhammed Lazan (14.17s) were second and third, respectively. None of their times met the Asian Championships qualification mark of 13.56s.

However, another individual who did breach the Asian Championships qualification mark was Rupal with a time of 52.55s in the women's 400m.

Rupal, a double medallist at the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022, came first and breached the Asian Championships qualification mark of 53.80s by over a second.

Vithya Ramraj (52.81s) and Sneha K (53.00s) finished second and third, respectively.

In the men's 400m, Vishal TK clinched gold with a time of 46.19s, which is also his new personal best. His previous personal best of 46.77 came at the Indian Open Under-23 athletics meet in September 2024.

Jay Kumar and Manu TS finished second and third in the men's 400m after clocking times of 46.33 and 46.38, respectively.

Elsewhere, Olympian Sarvesh Kushare won gold in the men's high jump after clearing a height of 2.26m. His attempt also breached the Asian Championships qualification mark of 2.23m.

Swadin Kumar Majhi and Bharath Raj B came in second and third in the men's high jump with identical 2.14m jumps. The former took silver after successfully clearing the height on his first attempt.

In the men's long jump, David P won gold with a 7.94m leap, which was just 0.13m shy of the Asian Championships qualification mark.

David stunned Olympian Jeswin Aldrin, who finished second with a 7.83m jump and Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who had a 7.70m effort.

The women's discus throw saw Seema comfortably breach the Asian Championships qualification mark of 54.19 with a 57.17m effort. Bhavana Yadav (52.15m) and Priya (51.36m) took home silver and bronze, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'
'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'
'He doesn't deserve the hate'
'He doesn't deserve the hate'
Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders...
Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders...
KL Rahul's Ultimate Revenge!
KL Rahul's Ultimate Revenge!
Gambhir, Saina, Neeraj react strongly to Pahalgam attack
Gambhir, Saina, Neeraj react strongly to Pahalgam attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry Postgrad Who Cracked India's Toughest Exam9:15

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry...

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting with all agencies with all agencies1:05

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD