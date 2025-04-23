Dev Kumar smashes national record in pole vault

IMAGE: Dev Kumar Meena surpassed his own previous personal best and national mark of 5.32. Photograph: AFI/X

In the men's pole vault, Dev Kumar Meena won gold and set a new national record with a 5.35m effort at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2025. The continental mark for the event is 5.51m, according to Olympics.com.

On Tuesday, he surpassed his own previous personal best and national mark of 5.32m, which he had set at the National Games 2025. M Gowtham (5.15m) and Reegan G (5.10m) took home the silver and bronze medals in pole vault.

Meanwhile, another national record holder, Tejas Shirse, won the men's 110m hurdles after clocking a time of 13.65s.

Manav R (13.94s) and Muhammed Lazan (14.17s) were second and third, respectively. None of their times met the Asian Championships qualification mark of 13.56s.

However, another individual who did breach the Asian Championships qualification mark was Rupal with a time of 52.55s in the women's 400m.

Rupal, a double medallist at the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022, came first and breached the Asian Championships qualification mark of 53.80s by over a second.

Vithya Ramraj (52.81s) and Sneha K (53.00s) finished second and third, respectively.

In the men's 400m, Vishal TK clinched gold with a time of 46.19s, which is also his new personal best. His previous personal best of 46.77 came at the Indian Open Under-23 athletics meet in September 2024.

Jay Kumar and Manu TS finished second and third in the men's 400m after clocking times of 46.33 and 46.38, respectively.

Elsewhere, Olympian Sarvesh Kushare won gold in the men's high jump after clearing a height of 2.26m. His attempt also breached the Asian Championships qualification mark of 2.23m.

Swadin Kumar Majhi and Bharath Raj B came in second and third in the men's high jump with identical 2.14m jumps. The former took silver after successfully clearing the height on his first attempt.

In the men's long jump, David P won gold with a 7.94m leap, which was just 0.13m shy of the Asian Championships qualification mark.

David stunned Olympian Jeswin Aldrin, who finished second with a 7.83m jump and Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who had a 7.70m effort.

The women's discus throw saw Seema comfortably breach the Asian Championships qualification mark of 54.19 with a 57.17m effort. Bhavana Yadav (52.15m) and Priya (51.36m) took home silver and bronze, respectively.