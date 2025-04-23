HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'He doesn't deserve the hate': Draper defends Sinner

April 23, 2025 16:01 IST

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner accepted the ban in February following a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Briton Jack Draper has given his backing to world number one Jannik Sinner over the doping controversy which saw the Italian accept a three-month ban and said he does not deserve any of the hate he gets.

Sinner accepted the ban in February following a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which had challenged a tribunal's decision to clear him after two positive tests.

The 23-year-old three-times Grand Slam champion has not played since winning the Australian Open in January.

 

"When people ask about him, or anyone, I'll tell the truth. I think ­Jannik is a really, really genuine, nice person," Draper told the Guardian and BBC in a joint interview published on Tuesday.

"In this situation I'm sure that he would have ­absolutely zero idea of anything. That's just the way life goes — sometimes there's mistakes.

"In terms of actually how I feel about him as a person, I think it's important for people to know and recognise that the guy's very, very kind-hearted and a good human being. So he doesn't deserve any of the hate that he gets."

Jack Draper

IMAGE: Jack Draper practised with Sinner at the Tennis Club de Beaulieu in France. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

World number six Draper, also 23, practised with Sinner at the Tennis Club de Beaulieu in France. Sinner was cleared to return to training from April 13.

"If you can train with anyone, it's got to be probably the best in the world, right? He's obviously had a bit of time off, but he's playing at an incredible level still," Draper said.

"I'm looking forward to having him back on the tour, because I think his presence has been missed. It was great to be with him for a few days and get some good sparring."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
