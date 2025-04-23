'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'

‘You don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever’

IMAGE: Cricketers are demanding an immediate and total severing of sporting ties with Pakistan. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India's sporting community is seething with grief and fury following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead and several others injured.

As the nation mourns, some of the country’s most celebrated athletes have not only condemned the attack but also called for decisive action—both on the ground and in the realm of sports diplomacy. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the bloodshed, prompting athletes like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Shreevats Goswami to speak out—some demanding an immediate and total severing of sporting ties with Pakistan.

"The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal - India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," Tendulkar wrote.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for their cruel act," Kohli posted on his Instagram.

Similar sentiments were expressed by other top players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami wrote a strongly-worded post, demanding an end to all sporting ties with Pakistan.

"And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, 'Oh, but sport should rise above politics'," Goswami wrote.

"...murdering innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport and India should respond with zero tolerance and not with bats and balls," he added.

While India has not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2012–13, and the BCCI declined to send its team for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, other Indian teams have continued to travel to Pakistan for international events.

Goswami, who had recently visited Pahalgam, said he had sensed hope and peace returning to the valley.

"And now... this bloodshed again. It breaks something inside you. It makes you question how many more times we're expected to stay silent, stay "sporting," while our people die. No more. Not this time," he added.

An "outraged" Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer and ruling BJP member Vijender Singh also called for firm "action".

"Our brave soldiers will definitely give a befitting reply to this cowardly attack in the coming times. In the presence of the brave sons of Mother India, the plans of those who want to disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed," he asserted.