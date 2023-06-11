News
Police asks sexual harassment victims for video proof: Sibal slams the move

Source: PTI
June 11, 2023 15:58 IST
Now victims should be ready to record assault: Sibal's dig over police probe into wrestlers' charges

Wrestlers

IMAGE: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia speak to the media during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a dig over the Delhi Police reportedly asking two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video evidence for their sexual harassment allegations against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying now victims should be ready to click on camera and have someone to record the assault they face.

The swipe by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, came over a media report which claimed that two women wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Singh of sexual harassment, have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide photos, audio and video as evidence for their allegations.

 

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Brij Bhushan investigation: Police wants video, audio, call recordings, WhatsApp chats as proof. Now victims should be ready to click on the camera and have someone ready to record the assault."

"For that the assaults will have to take place after notice to victims!" he added.

The government had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge-sheet will be filed against the outgoing WFI chief by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station. Some of the complainants have also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
