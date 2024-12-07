News
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player for 2024

Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player for 2024

December 07, 2024 08:49 IST
Lionel Messi

IMAGE: In his first full MLS season after joining Miami in July 2023, Lionel Messi scored 20 goals and had 16 assists in 19 matches. Photograph: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player following a campaign in which he captained Inter Miami to their first-ever Supporters' Shield as top club in the regular season, the league said on Friday.

In his first full MLS season after joining Miami in July 2023, Messi had 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches while his club set a league record with a 74-point campaign before a stunning first-round elimination from the play-offs.

 

"I would have liked to receive this award in another situation, being able to play the final (on) Saturday," Messi said in comments provided by MLS from MVP ceremony.

"We had a big dream of being MLS champions this year. It didn't happen, but next year we'll come back stronger to try again."

For Messi, the MVP award is yet another accolade in an illustrious career that includes a World Cup winner's medal and a record eight Ballon d'Or awards as the world's best soccer player.

The 37-year-old Argentine is the first player in Inter Miami history to earn the MLS's highest individual honour, which was renamed in 2015 after former MVP Donovan, who played a key role is establishing the league.

The Miami captain also joined Mexico's Carlos Vela in 2019 (LAFC, 34 goals, 15 assists) and Italy's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (Toronto FC, 22 goals, 16 assists) as the only players in MLS history with at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a season.

Messi beat out Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez, Portland Timbers midfielder Evander, D.C. United’s Christian Benteke and Miami teammate Luis Suarez to take home the award.

"Leo, congratulations. On behalf of our entire league, all of our country, and everybody that loves the game here and throughout the world, we're honoured to have you in our league," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"To have the best player in the world be the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of for all of us."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
